Portable and his fourth wife Ashabi Simple displayed affection for each other as they posed for photos

The Zazuu Zeh hit maker did not wear any shirt as he struck different poses with his beautiful wife who spoke fondly about him

Ashabi described her husband as a hustler with grace, and her post came a month after she and the singer exchanged words on social media

Ashabi Simple, an actress and the fourth wife of singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, caught the attention of their fans as she shared loved-up photos with her husband.

She described him as her Man Crush Wednesday (MCW), her love, and cross. She said she loves his energy and noted that he is her mentor and a hustler with grace.

The mother of two, real name Akinyanju Omobolarinde, said she has deep affection for her husband and prayed that God would continue to bless him.

Ashabi Simple noted that her husband's labour would not be in vain neither would he work for someone else. Besides, God won't dethrone him and she wished him all the good things he wished himself.

The movie star further prayed that God would protect herself and her family from evil eyes and minds. It is pertinent to note that the couple have been at loggerheads in the past and have reconciled. During their last fight, Portable accused her of being a bad luck and she refuted his claim with a diss track.

See Portable and Ashabi Simple's photos below:

Portable speaks about Ashabi Simple

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable and Ashabi Simple got their fans talking after he shared a video of her online.

The video was a combination of different pictures of Ashabi wearing an outfit that is identified with herbalists.

She held a gun and struck different poses for the camera, and Portable noted that she was not a stubborn lady.

