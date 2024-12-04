Old Video of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Bragging About His Lawyer Amid Deportation Crisis Emerges
- One of the videos from Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's lavish birthday bash has surfaced on social media
- In the clip, the Pastor could be heard speaking about getting into trouble and mentioning his lawyer
- The video has now drawn so much attention on social media, considering the news that just broke about his deportation from the UK
UK-based Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega makes headlines again following controversial news about him that emerged on social media in the wee hours of the day.
The man of God, who celebrated his lavish 44th birthday with friends and family from across the globe, is facing deportation.
Tobi Adegboyega's statement
However, an old video from his viral birthday bash has emerged, and while it seems like Pastor Tobi always finds himself in one controversy or the other, he anticipates them.
According to the clip, Pastor Tobi stated during his party that if he got into trouble like he always does, his lawyer would come to his aid.
His statement in the clip was the highlight, and gas attracted much attention.
"If i get into trouble like I do most times, my lawyer is there, nothing can touch me."
Watch the clip here:
Recall that Punch previously reported that UK authorities closed the church after Adegboyega failed to properly account for more than £1.87 million of outgoings and operated without transparency.
Tobi Adegboyega's video trends online
Read some reactions below:
@rken2267:
"Deportation order being issued and deportation are two different things."
@iamdejavoo_:
"What impact was Davido actually talking about??"
@hype_frosh_jago:
"And if he did not get deported nko ??? U people love it when people go down."
@officialkirian:
"Pls bring him home, bad influence pastor."
@ejiwunmiphemy:
"Daddy freeze you must on ring light ooooo."
@tsparks231:
"Bad belle people full everywhere, make una go wait am for Ikeja this morning."
@angelogagar:
"This one no be pastor."
UK Tribunal orders deportation
According to a previous report, Nigerian-born pastor Tobi Adegboyega lost his deportation case against the United Kingdom (UK) government.
Legit.ng reports that with this development, Pastor Adegboyega will likely be deported from the UK.
Pastor Adegboyega's parish, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.
Source: Legit.ng
