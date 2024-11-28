A new video of Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington since his rearrest surfaced online

Recall that the controversial act was bundled by policemen during a show he headlined in Owerri Imo state

The recent clip saw the Cash n Carry hitmaker with his lawyer while still in the custody of the police, as he caught the attention of many online

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, seems to still be in police custody following his recent rearrest.

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was dramatically rearrested at a concert in Owerri, only days after his much-anticipated return to Nigeria earlier in the week.

Since his arrest, the internet has been ablaze as Speed Darlington's fans point at Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy for his misfortune.

Adding to the growing anxiety, celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video of Speed Darlington in police prison, sat with his lawyer, Stan Alieke.

Darlington was seen holding his phone, perhaps attempting to make a call while speaking with his legal counsel.

Fans react to Speed Darlington’s video

kennedyexcel:

"As Akpi dey there na rap line full him head, Immediately dem release am him go drop dey song…"

popeadah11:

"Presido slowly following the path of Mandela , we Akpians are proud of you."

sixpence94:

"See as Apki sit down like who go change when he come out."

oo_aigboje:

"This is oppression, why is detention taking days for issues like defamation. This country is lawless and the judiciary is even more lawless than the country itself. While the law enforcer are acting like king of the jungle. I mean like area fathers."

terry__west:

"Tunde post his music. As you Dey avoid his other contents , why not avoid this one too . Agadi na eme ka tata."

ugo__oyibo:

'If una like make una lock am 500times he is who he said he is 🤣🤣🤣 he makes me happy and I’m rooting for him.. Akpians anyday una wan make we carry placard make una inbox me.'

wwhhaatteerrvveerr:

"If i go missing nah you, if you go missing no be me…. 😂 as you tell us say efcc they bed dss they give food so tell us wetting police they give."

chief__anyafulugo:

"International president! Baby oil album incoming. Na lyrics he dey write now."

rexaka22:

"Him come look like person wey don quite release him another track go come out."

Video of Speed Darlington having fun before rearrest

Legit.ng reported that a viral video surfaced online, purportedly showing the moment the controversial singer was arrested.

In the videos making the rounds online, Speedy flaunted his new mustard-coloured hair as he took selfies with his fans.

His recent song, Baby Oil, could be heard playing in the background. The social media post claimed that the re-arrest happened shortly after the jolly moment.

