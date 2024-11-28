The ongoing exchange between Verydarkman's lawyer Deji Adeyanju and Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo has stirred a reaction from the social media critic

VDM who shared his take on Speed Darlington's rearrest, berated Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo for interfering in a case that didn't concern him

In the video that has since gone viral, VDM's recalled his fight with Iyabo Ojo, while also mentioning Paulo's daughter and step-daughter Priscilla, which didn't go down well with some netizens

The recent exchange between music executive Paulo Okoye and Abuja-based lawyer Deji Adeyanju over controversial singer Speed Darlington's rearrest has escalated as critic Martins Otse gets involved.

In a video, VDM berated Paulo, whom he called 'Iyabo Ojo's father' among others, for interfering in a case that didn't concern him.

VDM tells Paulo to respect himself. Credit: dejiadeyanju/verydarkblackman/paulo2104

Source: Instagram

Recall that the music executive had warned Adeyanju, who is VDM's lawyer to respect Burna Boy after he linked the Grammy award winner to Speed Darlington's rearrest.

VDM recalled how Paulo interfered during his fight with Iyabo Ojo while calling on Davido, Tunde Ednut, and others to pick between him and the critic.

The critic who said Paulo was at a time in his life when he should be giving words of wisdom advised him to focus on his daughter and his stepdaughter, Priscilla Ojo, who is set to marry her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux.

VDM also advised Burna Boy to take legal action against Speed Darlington instead of using the police to harass him.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions to VDM's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

issamorayo:

"Anything that has to do with iyaboojo very dark man must interfere."

ruthrolieneji:

"Like how is Paulo Iyabo Ojo’s father? They are even within the same age bracket. VDM in as much as he is trying for the few oppressed should know his limits and keep Iyabo Ojo out of his mouth."

share_love_to_all:

"People saying e no concern VDM, Deji is VDM lawyer, Paulo who are you to burna boy?"

tiwatopeolaniran:re

"Must you talk abou her daughter huh??? Is a pity for you sha."

allshadesof_best:

"That Iyabo ojo part was just unnecessary."

Paulo Okoye slams VDM

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the music executive was unhappy with the kind of video VDM made about Iyabo Ojo.

VDM had called out the actress and accused of her gate crashing Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying to the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

Source: Legit.ng