A Video showing the last moments of Speed Darlington had with his fans shortly before his re-arrest emerged

The Nigeria Police Force recently arrested the controversial singer, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State during an event he headlined

The viral clip showed how Akpi as he is fondly called by fans entertained the crowd minutes before the police invaded, spurring reactions online

A rowdy video has emerged online alleging that it was the moment controversial singer Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington or "AKPI” was arrested.

News broke in the afternoon of November 27 that Speed Darlington, has been re-arrested by the Nigerian police.

Speed Darlington's last moments before re-arrest trended. Credit: @20takeoffs, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

His re-arrest was confirmed by popular Abuja-based lawyer Deji Adeyanju, who is also the legal counsel to social media critic Martins Otse Verydarkman.

Deji disclosed that the re-arrested took place in Owerri, Imo state, at his show following his return to Nigeria.

In the videos making the rounds online, Speedy was flaunting his new mustard-coloured hair as he took selfies with his fans around.

His recent song Baby Oil could be heard playing in the background as the social media post claimed that the re-arrest happened shortly after the jolly moment.

According to the source, the police invaded a nightclub in Owerri; De Callys Nite Club located at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede Road Owerri Imo state to arrest the musician.

However, Grammy Award winning singer Burna Boy was linked to the re-arrest.

Watch the video below:

See what netizens are saying

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

amandab5027:

"Akpi should learn to mind his business."

expensivecomedy01:

"And I bin wan go that club last night ooo na God save me ooo if not watin I for tell my mama this Christmas 😂😂😂😂Omo I gode mind wia I Dey go this period ooo make watin no concern me no go later concern me ooo."

teemah_569:

"After they released him that day and he went ahead to keep insulting and defaming him, u didn’t say anything, but u all can see they pick him again,u don’t know everyone ghat emotions."

officialemmanueljonathan:

"Chai ,And he doesn't look like who takes things to heart ,Look at how he's vibing and playing with everyone here."

expensivecomedy01:

Speed Darlington continues to tackle Burna Boy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Speed Darlington resumed dragging Burna Boy after his release.

Akpi released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after the latter arrested him for defamation of character.

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy, and his video sparked reactions.

