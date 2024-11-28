Burna Boy has returned to social media barely hours after singer Speed Darlington's second arrest

The Grammy Award who has been accused of oppression, hinted he was eagerly awaiting the festive month of December

Burna Boy also displayed bindles of money in a briefcase in a video that has since stirred reactions from many

Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu Burna Boy has broken his silence about singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington's rearrest in Owerri, Imo state.

While Burna Boy chose to remain mute on Speed Darlington's second arrest, which saw Abuja-based lawyer Deji Adeyanju trade words with music executive Paulo Okoye over him, the City Boy crooner hinted he was anticipating the festive period.

Burna Boy breaks silence amid Speed Darlington's rearrest. Credit: burnaboygram/speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, in a post via his Instastory, displayed bundles of cash in foreign currency and wrote in a caption,

"This Onwa Dezemba na bundle by bundle. If no be bundle hide am."

See a screenshot of Burna Boy's post below:

Screenshot of Burna Boy's post.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington remains in detention as of the time of this report.

See video here.

Netizens react as Burna Boy returns online

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

skiila_la:

"No be you go tell me watin I go hide."

basseyaniebiet:

"Las las na money be the problem with them."

the_only_daraj:

"Odogwu no be guy Name."

maya.omalicha:

"Burna abeg release Akpi for us ,if him come out we go chain am."

just_1_hilda_:

"Pounds o no be naira."

Chase_9ine:

"Why e no go spend bundle bundle, E work for am... The Man dey hustle..."

orangestrea:

"go go deny you, dem nor know you again o?"

Mereliya23806:

"Odogwu na boss Abeg as an outsider way I be Make e help me Even if na 100k make I take own body for Christmas."

What Speed Darlington said about Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington continued to drag the Grammy star after his initial release.

He even released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after he was arrested for defamation of character.

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy.,

