Isreal DMW has shared a video to show how his boss and the rest of the crew got to Amsterdam for his show taking place in some days

In one of the clips, Davido was hyping his show while Isreal was just nodding and saying yes

Isreal was also seen struggling with some luggages as he was climbing the elevator while someone was trying to pull him down

Isreal Afeare, Davido's logistic manager, has continued to gain great favour in the sight of his boss, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido.

The man, who recently got a visa to the UK, was sitting in a car beside Davido in one of the video the shared.

Video of Davido, Isreal in Amsterdam trends. Photo credit@isreakdmw

The singer was hyping his show as he flaunted his diamond teeth, all Isreal DMW could say was 'Na so'.

In another recording sighted by Legit.ng, the Timeless crooner who was recently defended by social media activist, Verydarkman, was walking ahead of Isreal DMW.

Isreal was pushing a trolley that had all their luggage. While he was struggling on the elevator, someone was trying to pull him down.

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

Davido shares video of Isreal DMW embassy

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had shared a video of the moment one of his trusted aides, Isreal Afeare, got his passport signed at the embassy.

In the clip, Isreal was being attended to, and he was seen speaking with an immigration officer at the embassy.

The clip sparked reactions among fans of the music star and Isreal's fans in the comment section.

