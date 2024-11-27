VDM's lawyer Deji Adeyanju has shared an update about singer Speed Darlington aka Akpi's re-arrest

Deji Adeyanju shared an old picture of him with the controversial singer while sharing details of Speed Darlington's new arrest

The news of Speed Darlington's second arrest has quickly spread on social media spurring another round of reactions

Controversial singer and content creator Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has been re-arrested by the Nigerian Police.

Speed Darlington's re-arrest was confirmed by popular Abuja-based lawyer Deji Adeyanju, who is also the legal counsel to social media critic Martins Otse Verydarkman.

Deji disclosed on Wednesday, November 27, that Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi by his fans, was re-arrested by the Nigerian police in Owerri, Imo state, at his show following his return to Nigeria.

"Our client Speed Darlington a.k.a AKPI has been arrested by the Nigerian police in Owerri at his show upon return to Nigeria," Deji said.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Speed Darlington was in the news after he was arrested over his bold claims about music star Burna Boy.

The singer was later released by the police on bail.

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington's re-arrest

Legit.ng captured some of the comments read them below:

smartkillz:

"Baby oil again?"

brightonwi81233:

"They were waiting for him."

RolandNGabriel:

"I trust you Deji. You will get him out shortly. #FreeAkpi."

SirZingone:

"Comrade get to work sharp sharp."

olufunsoaluko:

"You said you’re no more his lawyer na lol."

Iam_leemojo:

"That's a good news I commend the Nigeria Police."

john_authors:

"At least he will do shout out to you on baby oil part 2."

emybryan:

"They obviously don't have any serious thing to do."

denis_chinonso:

"Thank una for giving him another song."

Speed Darlington continues to tackle Burna Boy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Speed Darlington resumed dragging Burna Boy after his release.

Akpi released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after the latter arrested him for defamation of character.

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy, and his video sparked reactions.

