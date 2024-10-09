Detained Nigerian artist Speed Darlington has been released from police custody after several pleas at Burna Boy

Recall that reports went viral on Tuesday, October 9, alleging that the Grammy Award-winning artist facilitated his arrest

A video went the rounds online showing the controversial act in an undisclosed location as he met with friends and family following his return

Detained Nigerian artist Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, has reportedly been released on bail following Burna Boy's petition citing cyberbullying.

Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, a Nigerian musician, comedian, and content creator, has been released on bail by police.

Speed Darlington hung out with friends following release. Credit: @20takeoffs

Source: Instagram

Darlington was arrested and held in response to a petition filed by fellow singer Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy, who accused him of cyberstalking.

The controversial artist was released to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, after meeting police conditions at the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team's Department in Abuja's Guzape district.

SaharaReporters learnt on Tuesday that Speed Darlington was arrested last Friday. Adeyanju informed SaharaReporters on Tuesday that he had read Afrobeats musician Burna Boy's petition against Darlington.

The Cash n Carry crooner was arrested in Lagos and carried to several formations throughout the state before being transferred to Abuja and imprisoned by the IRT team, who accused him of cyberstalking Burna Boy. Adeyanju stated that nothing in the petition supported Darlington's detention.

"I have met Speed Darlington, and he's in good spirits, we are working to get him released on bail as soon as possible," Adeyanju told SaharaReporters earlier on Tuesday. A police ACP investigating the case told Adeyanju that the police could not release a copy of the petition to him but allowed the lawyer to read and digest the content.

See the video below:

Darlington's mother, Queen, had previously claimed that Burna Boy and his colleagues were responsible for her son's disappearance.

In a video, Queen described how her son's gatekeeper informed her that Burna Boy and his team had taken Speed Darlington away.

Queen implored Burna Boy to release her son, kneeling in the video to demonstrate her despair. Her plea came after Speed Darlington was reported missing.

Speed Darlington's release spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uchemaduagwu:

"He need church prayer."

akwaugo001:

"So him get woman as mama nd always talking down on other women😂 interesting! Dem really train am well."

rasheedofnaija:

"Imagine doing this to a fellow human being… Omo in this life.. Make sure you have money especially in Nigeria and actually know your rights o.. E get reason."

iam_bmodel:

"Now watch him insult all of that begged for his release😂. Y’all think Akpi send us message."

orukyer:

"If he was in his second country American would you have dear to arrest him just because he talk online, Nigeria and oppressing someone en."

Verydarkman speaks on Speed Darlington’s arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman commented on reports that Afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) was involved in rapper Speed Darlington's arrest.

Amidst speculation about his role in Speed Darlington's disappearance, Burna Boy dropped a cryptic post that raised eyebrows.

In response, online critic Verydarkman called out the Grammy Award-winning artist, questioning why he chose to take Speed Darlington to prison rather than pursuing legal action against him.

