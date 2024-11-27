Deji Adeyanju, lawyer of singer Speed Darlington, had reacted after Iyabo Ojo's lover warned him because of Burna Boy

The music executive had warned Speed Darlington's lawyer that he should respect Burna Boy after his post

Fans were excited about Adeyanju's reaction to Paulo's warning as they blasted him in the comment section

Deji Adeyanju, lawyer to Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, has reacted after businessman, Paulo Okoye blasted him because of what he said about Burna Boy.

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye had warned Adeyanju to take Burna Boy's name away from his mouth. He called him some unprintable names also in the post.

In a tweet on X, a few hours after Okoye slammed him. He reacted and tweeted 'nonentity'.

Fans share their observation about Paulo

Most of the fans of the singer and the legal luminary claimed that he was referring to Paulo. They blasted Iyabo Ojo's lover for involving himself in the case.

Recall that Speed Darlington had taunted Burna Boy on several occasions before he was re-arrested.

How fans reacted to Deji Adeyanju's post

Reactions haves trailed the post made by the lawyer. Here are some of the comments below:

@realmercyjohn:

"Why can’t this man respect himself?"

@jessejeh87:

"Deji thanks for this reply e sweet me."

@mahya_luxe:

"Good for him ,cos sometimes he talks to much.same man that once told Tunde to choose btw him and VDM."

@realsarahemmanuel:

"Body go tell speed Darlington."

@itzchijioke:

"Make Paulo just respect himself to avoid unwarranted insults.... Learn from your friend Obi Cubana and the likes."

@daywalker0353:

"Old man wey put im brokos for ground, children go use am play table tennis."

@mr_ferdi____:

"They are hating you because you are fighting for the poor."

@kmoney6789:

"Baba lawyer why not tell your client to shut up for once. Does he has the prove that Odoqwu na agaygay. Or he don see him with any baby oil?"

@trina_joness:

"It’s manipulative to say he is being oppre ssed if he is the one aggressively looking for trou ble."

Paulo Okoye slams VDM

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, was not happy with the kind of video VDM made about his woman and he had reacted.

The activist had called out the actress and accused of her gate crashing to the Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

