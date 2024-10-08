Speed Darling's lawyer has confirmed the singer's arrest by the police in a latest update amid a social media uproar

The lawyer, in a letter trending on social media, disclosed Speed Darlington was arrested over the weekend in Lagos

The singer's lawyer also gave an update on his health condition, stirring reactions from worried fans and followers

Stan Alieke, the lawyer to Nigerian singer and content creator Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, has finally broken his silence about his disappearance.

Recall that Speed Darlington trended on social media over reports of his disappearance, which left fans and Nigerians worried.

In a recent update, Akpi's lawyer confirmed he was arrested by the police over the weekend and detained in Abuja.

"The official records show that he was arrested in Lagos and shopped to Abuja over the weekend," he said.

Akpi's lawyer confirmed the singer is hale and hearty and assured his fans and wellwishers he would be out soon.

See a screenshot of a letter released by Speed Darlington's lawyer below:

Recall that Speed Darlington's mother, in a viral video, had appealed to Burna Boy to release her son.

Netizens react to update about Speed Darlington

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

yrnbest_:

"That akpi na mumu, he too dey talk rubbish, look at the wey he wants tarnish Burnaboy name, that guy just mumu anyhow."

inikima:

"Nothing should happen to Akpi. That’s what would make me finally carry placard on the streets!"

closetnecessitiesbykate:

"Shipped kwa ehhhhh…shey in primary school they taught us, ship is sea, flew is plan, drive is road… ehhh which boat them use ship am."

_ozeloreco:

"Dem ship a whole Presido? Na wa oh."

named_negan:

"Burna Boy won't have access to Akpi if he was in Awo-idemili. Like Speedy said, na only for Lagos them get mouth."

officialjioke_:

"What was the reason for his arrest?"

ofodile_kenneth:

"I have been waiting for your reactions, cause I know you are his lawyer. Thanks for updating us."

Why Speed Darlington called out his aunt

Akpi made headlines after he called out his mother's younger sister for threatening to kill him over his land.

He revealed that the land was a gift from his kinsmen shortly before he travelled to America.

He further narrated how his aunty confiscated the property and has remained adamant about letting him have it back.

