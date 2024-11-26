A lady Aramide expressed disappointment as she opened up about the outfit her tailor made for her after she paid N30k

The TikToker shared the original design she copied and the style the tailor made, and it got funny reactions online

Some people blamed Aramide for not paying enough money to the tailor while some faulted the stylist for her work

A TikToker Aramide shared the outfit she ordered and what her tailor made for her after she paid N30k. In a video, the lady whose outfit inspired the style looked gorgeous and she showed off her attire excitedly.

Aramde's tailor made a style that looked different from what she desired. The colours and quality of the fabrics were not the same.

While the original outfit grabbed the waist of the lady, Aramide's dress did not hold her waist tightly. The differences in the corsets used were also obvious.

Netizens observed that the money Aramide paid was not enough to give her the style she wanted. However, others felt the tailor should have opened up on what she could do with the N30k.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady's N30k dress

Check out some of the reactions to the dress a tailor made for Aramaide for N30k below:

@stitches__by__ann:

"Good for her, 30k to make that dress."

@Rare_by_jane:

"Na wetin your money reach the tailor sew for you."

@Omawumih:

"We watch, we don’t judge."

@Timas fashion no:

"The original dress has an inbuilt corset, hip padding, a draped skirt.. did you discuss this."

@Titisignature:

"N30k can’t give you that. N70k and above."

@SpunkyWorld:

"Did you pay for the shape abi wetin you wan make she sew again?"

@Eve Francis:

"The zip is crying."

@Adedoyin:

"Try wear it with waist trainer."

@Beautiful creations🇳🇬:

"Even when you are replicating a style, be considering the shape too."

@sady6653:

"Dance first make we see for where the problem dey."

