A lady gathered several reactions online after she shared the attire her fashion designer made for her

She requested a turquoise and navy blue outfit made by celebrity stylist Veekee James which looked glamorous on her

What the lady got lacked fitting on her body and appeared to have been sewn with the wrong measurements

A lady expressed disappointment after her fashion designer made a replica of the outfit worn by a celebrity stylist, Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Veekee rocked a pleated blue dress that had a curve on the side of its shoulder and a flair at the waist area. Her navy blue trousers were made in a suit pattern that extended to her ankles and gave her a classy vibe.

She is known to have the right combination of outfits, and blending them with the best accessories gives her an edge as a fashionista. She held a navy blue purse and wore green earrings to complement her outfit.

What the lady @tayelolu02 on TikTok got was the same colour of outfits that had no curves on her waist region.

The pleated design that was supposed to be on her shoulders rested on her arms. Her back was not properly sewn and one could blame the fashion designer for the wrong fitting.

Reactions to the lady's outfit

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the lady's outfit. See some of the comments below:

@hunwathan_bukola:

"From the zip, the tailor is good. Iron that cloth..snap as the original did."

@queen_lizzy_ochi:

"Same style but wrong measurements."

@april_fabrics:

"It’s the same ma. No, I’m not laughing. First, add small flesh and see if it won’t fit."

@maisondhadassah:

"Tailor tried but probably didn't get your measurements correctly. Not properly styled and picture needs extreme editing too."

@mummysoso:

"You got what you deserved."

@chimdirimunma:

"Na the style no go chop up."

