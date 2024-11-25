Regina Daniels has teased her fans with more pictures she took in her sutana after attending church service

In the caption of her post, she wished the celestial Church of Christ a happy 40th anniversary and also celebrated her fans

The post sparked reactions among fans who shared their hot takes about the actress and the reason she attended the church

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared more lovely pictures she took while attending a white garment church with her mother recently.

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Daniels and her mother going to Celestial church had been sighted online.

In a new development, she shared more pictures she took with some women from service. The actress, who marked her wedding anniversary last week, had some personal pictures and some group pictures with her mother and some church leaders.

In one of the pictures, the mother of two held a postal which had the inscription 'I am a queen', and she was sitting on a chair meant for royalties.

Regina Daniels congratulates Celestial Church

In the caption of her post, she congratulated the church for its 40th harvest anniversary.

She also hailed her fans as she wished them a happy Sunday.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@kenamx_bubbles:

"Two factor verification..Soap dey important o."

@abimbola_bilewu:

"Polygamous family no easy you need to take step."

@blackie_bigdreamz22:

"No wonder chief loyal."

@victoria_apple_:

"Odogwu Sir Ned."

@sweezzy1:

"See as my spider girl dey declare everywhere tear for last slide."

@rhaab_bb:

"Who else thought she is attending catholic."

@callmethompson_:

"Na now I see where u run am."

@abmoni.stacks:

"So you be celestial, I understand now."

@joyribs_clothing:

"The Igbo woman in me is busy calculating the total amount of gold she’s wearing. Happy Sunday o jare my sister."

@pikingodfavoured:

"U be Muslim with ur husband, u be cele member wit ur mom. Sha protection is important. Double double."

Regina Daniels whines waist with sister

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the actress had been sighted doing the Gen Z vibes with her younger sister Destiny in an adorable video.

In the clip, she was dancing sweetly with Destiny, her younger sister, and she ranted that Destiny makes do the vibes.

The recording sparked reactions from fans of the actress as they shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

