Nigerian comedian Deeone has reacted online to VeryDarkMan’s recent physical meeting with Don Jazzy

VDM resorted to praying for Don Jazzy after the music boss sent him money that had ‘never entered his account before

Deeone taunted VDM over his change of countenance towards Don Jazzy and reminded him of why he dragged Bobrisky

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, has taunted online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, on social media after his meeting with Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy.

Just recently, VDM was finally able to meet with Don Jazzy in person after the music mogul donated N100 million to his NGO.

However, after the meeting, the dark man announced that the music don had given him a huge amount of money, the type that had never entered his account before, and he proceeded to pray for him on social media.

Deeone taunts VDM for praying for Don Jazzy

After the news of VDM’s meeting with Don Jazzy went viral, Deeone took to his Instagram page to address it.

The former BBNaija star laughed at how VDM was now praying for Don Jazzy after he vowed never to respect the music boss for giving money to Bobrisky.

Recall that after Bobrisky’s release from prison, he penned down a list of people who donated money to him and appreciated them online. This led to VDM blasting Don Jazzy and others on the list.

According to Deeone, VDM insulted Don Jazzy and other people because of Bobrisky’s appreciation post to them. Still, he now appreciates the music boss for sending him money, just like he sent it to the crossdresser.

In Deeone’s words:

“I’ve lost respect for Don Jazzy, he don dey pray for the Don Jazzy o. Abi no be him be this? Now look at the same person. This was the same appreciation wey Bobrisky dey give the Don Jazzy wey you begin disrespect Don Jazzy. Imagine a man wey talk, just some few months ago ‘I can never respect anybody on that list’, now you don respect them because of money and there are some people who still sit down and think that this guy is not doing it for money, dey play. These are the things I look at and say that if this guy is not consistent with his words, then we need proper accountability. Even if you’re consistent, we still need accountability, just let us know what is happening with the NGO, simple. Let us know the account balance, the plan, the board, who you dey employ? Where the office dey? Any normal human being can ask these questions.”

Reactions as Deeone taunts VDM for praying for Don Jazzy

Deeone’s take on the new development between VDM and Don Jazzy raised mixed comments online. While some people disagreed with the comedian, others agreed with him. Read their reactions below:

Gwv001:

“Your wahala too much😂😂😂😂.”

Mcbrainnn:

“My brother, no let VDM matter bring you problem.... He has totally ignored you... Guy stop fooling yourself.”

c637382626637300011173x;

“Money stop nonsense. 😂.”

Obilecosmetics.backup:

“Make them dey play truly😂😂😂. Money! Money !!Money !!! how many times I call.”

paulhilson_:

“He no lie sha 😂.”

wayup___1:

“They have officially bought his silence 😂 Watch out. He can’t call him out ever again lol.”

poise___cherished:

“Money answereth all things.😂.”

teeto__olayeni:

“You all telling him to rest, like vdm didn’t do the same to Don Jazzy before???? You people and double standard,mtchewwwwwww.”

Farooqui_celine_:

“We listen 👂 we don’t judge 😂.”

confidentcleaningservice:

“Power of money! Nothing else. When it wasn’t you that was gifted you became furious. As the cake reach your side you don change words. These kind can’t be trusted.”

jimcossy_ultimatehomes_abuja:

“😂Money na power.”

Pakovic_b:

“Person wey give 100m no ask accountability. Be like dem swear for ur head😢.”

