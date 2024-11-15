Verydarkman has sent a warning to some youths at the Lagos Island market and informed them of the dangers of selling their votes during elections

He said the money that the politicians would give to them could not sustain them for five years

The media personality also advised the youths against listening to celebrities who influence them to choose their preferred candidates

Media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), took his message off social media and went to the Lagos Island market to warn some Nigerian youths.

He advised them to eschew selling their votes for N5k and N10k during the election period because they would suffer for it for five years.

Verydarkman warns the youths against selling their votes at Lagos Island market. Image credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM also noted that the politicians would only use and dump them. He further discouraged them from allowing celebrities and social media influencers to determine who they should vote for.

Verydarkman lambasts Nigerian politicians

The media personality accused politicians of being heartless and deliberately putting the youth in a position of hunger and starvation. Consequently, they become desperate and are used as weapons during elections.

He pleaded with the youths to put away their selfish interests and say no to the politicians in power. VDM used the opportunity to remind them at the market that prices of food items and fuel have skyrocketed.

He added that the politicians do not care about the sufferings of the people because they have what to eat and drink.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fans hail VDM at market

Earlier, VDM visited a market and was followed by several young men who hailed him and wanted to touch him. The media personality spoke about how the love for him was genuine. See some of the reactions to the video below:

@realjayslot:

"I'm happy to see this, am sure many will still be bitter to watch this."

@saltyrymzlouis:

"Everybody appreciate your honesty until you are been honest with them."

@dkokopee:

"Them no dey beg shi*t to smell, just the way you can’t hide smoke, you can’t make the people hide their love! street."

@dykegadgets:

"Enter computer village Abeg , your die hard fans dey here abeg."

Verydarkman complains about fuel price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the harsh economic situation in Nigeria had made media personality VDM tackle those who watched the BBNaija show.

Several fuel stations were selling one litre at N1300, and VDM recalled that Tinubu met the price at about N200 when he took over power in May 2023.

He also lambasted those watching BBNaija and ignoring the state of the nation, which they would still meet after the show ended.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng