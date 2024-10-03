Relationship blogger Blessing CEO is basking in the euphoria of being a homeowner after wishing for it some years ago

She posted a picture of the house she claimed was hers but got embarrassed by the real homeowner and what she built years later

According to Blessing CEO, the embarrassment got to her and it inspired her to build her home which is a replica of what she claimed was hers in the past

Relationship coach, Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has expressed happiness in her ability to fulfill her dream of being a house owner.

In May 2019, she claimed she owned a mansion but it was later discovered that it belonged to businessman Onye Eze. The owner was displeased with her action and embarrassed her on social media.

Blessing CEO had announced that she built her home some years ago and reposted the building on Thursday, October 3, 2024, comparing it with what she claimed was hers.

She stated that she was spurred to build her house after the embarrassment she got in 2019. The relationship blogger encouraged her fans to stay true to themselves and not allow pressure to get to them. Besides, whenever they attain success, they will still be celebrated.

Reactions to Blessing CEO's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Blessing CEO's post below:

@escobar_of_asia:

"Fake it to make it."

@egbe_ak47:

"So, lies don dey pay. Congratulations Ada Ebonyi state."

@okoroifeomajudith:

"It ended in praise."

@huge_jane:

"God did it. I tap into it."

@cynthiaikeofficial:

"ODOGWU no they pass like this."

@prinzlet_properties:

"Congratulations is not easy."

@fingerprintcomedies:

"Wetin I know be say. All na congratulations."

@itchinny_susan_rose:

"Congratulations sweetheart, fake it till u get it."

@ogochukwuezekwelu:

"Congratulations greater heights in Jesus' name amen."

@xuccessful_vicky:

"God did."

Blessing CEO flaunts her home

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing CEO had got Nigerians talking after her post on social media.

Blessing took to her official Instagram page to share a video of a beautiful building, stating that it was hers.

While some Nigerians congratulated her on the achievement, others asked if she was truly the owner of the house.

