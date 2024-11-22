Olajumoke Onibread has opened up about her failed marriage after she tried to get into the limelight

In a video sighted online, she stated that domestic abuse in her marriage started when she was not famous, but she kept mute about it

The former bread seller added that her mother used to tell her that she never got her married to the man

Popular bread seller turned model Olajumoke Orisaguna, better known as Olajumoke Onibread, has recounted the heartbreaking experience she had in her marriage.

Legit.ng had reported that Olajumoke had ventured into a new profession and shared video from her place of work.

In an interview granted to City 105.1 FM, the station she now works with, the former bread seller said she parted ways with her husband about four years ago.

According to her, her husband, used to drink and was jobless. He would come back home and beat her to stupor if they have any argument.

Olajumoke says her man doesn't her

The mother of two explained that she was the one hustling for her family, as her husband will only sleep at home.

The former bread seller also noted that anytime he goes for a modelling job, her man will accuse her of going out to meet her lover.

Olajumoke also stated that after reporting the incident to her mother, she told her that she was not the one that got her married to the man.

Recall that Olajumoke came into the limelight years ago after photobombing a photography session by TY Bello.

See the video here:

Reactions to Olajumoke's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Olajumoke's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@ustchibaby:

"Chai, people make or break you, just know when to ask for help and walk away when it's not favourable this is hrt breaking.me am here thinking she had gone far far in life."

@stargyalyoyo:

"I no longer pity women in abusive relationships, dem nor Dey hear word, you go advise tire."

@olayemisi005:

"Learn boxing before marriage una say no."

@missoyebola:

"Bad marriage can derail destiny , so sorry dear."

@official_chidinmaa:

"Crazy things are happening."

@zino_odekwo:

"I hope my sister also get her senses back soon, cuz no man worth dying for."

@oma.billionss:

"A man that didn’t even marry you o. Chai!! Low self esteem."

@femstec_a:

"Smh, you just noticed you were in an abusive relationship after @tybello BLEW you abi? Wel done."

Olajumoke returns to limelight

Legit.ng previously reported that the former bread seller was back in the news a few years after she disappeared from the spotlight.

In one of the videos from her press conference, Olajumoke, who is now a radio presenter, expressed her desire to go back to school.

The bread hawker turned model also expressed gratitude to popular photographer TY Bello, among others, who stood by her.

