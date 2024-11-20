An old interview granted by Tania Omotayo, Wizkid's former girlfriend, has surfaced online and has gone viral

In the clip, she spoke about her relationship with the singer and how it felt to have dated him about five years ago

Her utterance sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about the interview

Tania Omotayo has opened up about her relationship with Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid.

An old interview granted by the woman, who welcomed a baby months ago, surfaced online and went viral. In the clip, she was being interviewed by media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

According to her, it will not hurt to be called Wizkid's ex-lover because she dated him. She noted in that they were an item about five years ago.

Omotayo says she was happy with Wizkid

In the recording, the mother of two stated that she was happy with the music star whose song topped charts days ago.

Tania Omotayo mentioned that they were young when they dated, and he was just becoming a global star then.

They had to part ways because they discovered they had a lot of differences, but Wizkid was her best friend then.

What fans said about Tania's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of the fans to what Tania said in her interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@adesope_shopsydoo

"Classy, intelligent & confident."

@kvng_mst:

"If you treat a woman well, even after 20 years she’ll still tell her husband."

@princechubby1:

"Big wiz is a very nice person. For his ex to dey miss am… baba too good."

@mrpresidennnt:

"Wizzy has always had good taste for beautiful and smart/intelligent women sha. Love that for him."

@only1daddyess:

"Very Demure, very classy & very mindful."

@onoski_pato:

"Bro to bro always try so hard in life, so that you ex will forever be grateful of dating you in d past."

@promise_peena:

"I love people that know what to say and how to say it so intelligent."

@human80:

"Now that’s maturity."

@influencialfarmer:

"Emphasis on “we were young “ truth is even Wizkid’s wife is able to cope and manage him because she’s older and more experienced."

@destiny_transparent:

"From Wizzy songs and him attitude towards ladies you go know say him go dey treat him woman right. Jada is so lucky."

