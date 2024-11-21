A video of Ubi Franklin staking a bet during a pool game with one of Davido's crew members is trending online

In a clip circulating online, the talent manager was seen flaunting 3000 dollars bills before the camera

The video comes a few days after controversial critic Verydarkman called out Ubi Franklin over unpaid debt

Talent manager Ubi Franklin was one of the popular Nigerian celebrities who have been spotted with music star David Adeleke Davido and his crew in Atlanta, United States.

Fun videos of Ubi engaging with Davido's crew in a pool game have also emerged online.

Ubi Franklin and Davido's crew in a game of pool. Credit: ubifranklinofficial/verydarkblackman.

In one clip, the talent manager who Verydarkman recently called out over unpaid debt was seen flaunting $3000 bills.

The birthday celebrant Davido was also seen in a clip watching the pool game from a corner.

Watch clips of Ubi Franklin and Davido's crew below:

Netizens drag Ubi Franklin

Several reactions in the comment section berated the talent manager for not paying his debt. Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM disclosed that Ubi had only paid N3 million of his debt, with N6 million remaining.

Read the comments below:

ibromalik001

"House boy … he just got paid for carrying ejima."

official_femikash01:

"Go pay person wey you owe Weyre."

pompeyenny:

"And they say this werey owe person money oo!! Why Una dey do like God na u just dey ride that guy wey u owe if he see this video now he go burst cry again."

ucheku07

"As dem gather so, make person just play Kese."

kentrolfunds:

"Go pay your debit oga."

blac_mexican:

"Abeg where VDM dey oooo."

arieztothaworld:

"@verydarkblackman see person wey Dey owe Dey ta tete @verydarkblackman."

ezegram_efx:

"Ubi go pay person u dey owe.... social media billionaire."

Ubi Franklin, others sing for Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ubi Franklin was among those who sang for Davido on the wee of his 32nd birthday.

The DMW boss warmed hearts as he happily displayed his dance moves amid cheers.

Reacting to the video, a netizen asked, "Wetin odumodu dey do there !!! Fake people."

