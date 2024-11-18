VDM has given an update about the money Ubi Franklin was owing a man, and he shared more details

He also shared what will happen to anyone who decide to use juju on him because of his activism

VDM also shared the reason he doesn't like Ubi Franklin and added that he was taking his case personal

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has given his fans an update about Ubi Franklin after he called him out for debt.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had called out Ubi Franklin and accused him of owning a man millions of naira.

VDM gives update about Ubi Franklin.

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the TikToker, he said that Franklin had paid N3 million out of his debt. He added that he was happy the businessman took that step.

He blamed Franklin for causing his woes and said he should have communicated with the man he was owing and explained things to him.

The activist also explained that Ubi said he lost his investment after he was scammed, which was why he didn't pay the man his money.

VDM explain why he does not like Ubi

Also in the video, VDM said that he does not like Ubi at all, that was why he was taking his case personal.

He explained that he doesn't want to involve Davido in the case, but prays Davido will send Ubi away from his record label.

He also mentioned that Ubi has been involved in a lot of atrocities and if he should expose him, the whole country will shake.

Furthermore, the TikToker added that the entire country will join him in disliking Ubi if he should open a can of worms.

VDM speaks to haters

In the recording, VDM also noted that someone once told him people will start using juju against him because of the way he calls people out.

He warned that they should not try it or the person will lose something dear to him or her.

The activist also added that the person will lose his or her child if they were parents.

This came after Ubi lamented about the heart breaks of 2024. He noted that he had lost millions of naira to scammers, and the government came to demolish his business.

See the video here:

VDM sends cryptic message to prominent Nigerians

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had sent a warning to some prominent figures in Nigeria about his ability when pursing what he believes in.

In the cryptic post, he noted that he can never lose, but they are the ones who will lose their respect.

He shared a video of some leopards fighting a smaller animal and how they couldn't defeat it despite their strength.

