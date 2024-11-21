Rumours of American rapper Nicki Minaj and Davido working on a joint song have emerged on social media

The two music superstars also fueled the rumours with their separate tweets via their official X handle

The report also revealed the date of the new song, spurring reactions from WIzkid and Davido's fans and followers

It appears Nigerians are in for another collaboration between Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido and American rapper Nicki Minaj, following their joint song "Holy Ground," which was released in 2020.

According to the reports, Davido is set to be featured on the deluxe edition of Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2," scheduled to be out on Friday, November 22.

Davido and Nicki Minaj fueled rumours of joint collaboration. Credit: davido/nickiminaj

Davido and Nicki Minaj also fueled the rumours via their Twitter handle as they tweeted the date the new project is supposed to be out.

Below is Davido's tweet:

Check out Nicki Minaj's tweet below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nicki Minaj made headlines after she congratulated Davido and Chioma over their traditional wedding in Lagos earlier this year.

Reactions trail Davido, Nicki Minaj's collaboration

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, as the project's scheduled date also clashed with the release date for Wizkid's sixth album, Morayo.

Read the reactions below:

jameson_parki:

"Them go try Sabotage U Buh guess what no level FC Stand."

eseosa:

"wizkid go dey fear by now."

bhadthugrichard:

"Wizkid big pass them pa."

biqkabioh:

"Fear ke. The two of them deh beg for collaboration FC big pass them."

offishall_eva:

"E Dey always follow wiz up and down."

official_wizzy1:

"Una go make noise finish come drop mid again."

boyocm:

"Fear who? Where is Abuke."

rxn_nsz:

"Fear? Where the first one get brother David? 😂 where e reach?"

biggs4eva_:

"Both of them has never had a better song together."

Davido reacts to Nicki Minaj's message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido reacted to Nicki Minaj's message to him and Chioma.

The Afrobeats sensation, coming across the viral video, hailed the rapper for her thoughtful gesture.

He retweeted the viral footage and called her a "queen".

