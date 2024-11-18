Enioluwa Adeoluwa's love for food often makes the news and it was unsurprising that he displayed it again

In a video, he shared how he prepared his breakfast, he took out 12 eggs from his fridge and fried them

He ate them with a loaf of bread and drank a large quantity of tea, which got social media users talking

Media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa had the attention of his fans after he shared what he ate for breakfast.

He broke ten eggs which he took from his fridge, and fried them. The content creator combined the meal with a loaf of bread and made a cup of tea, and sat carefully to eat his meal.

In the video, he was seen munching the bread, eggs, and drinking from the big cup of tea. After he was through, he sat on the couch and slept off.

Several netizens wondered how Enioluwa was able to eat 12 eggs and a loaf of bread, yet, it seemed like nothing to him. A netizen stated that he eats as if he was starved in his former life.

Reaction as Enioluwa Adeoluwa eats 12 eggs

Check out some of the reactions to Enioluwa Adeoluwa's video of him eating 12 fried eggs below:

Enioluwa Adeoluwa eats bowl of rice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enioluwa Adeoluwa gave an update about his health, and his fans were worried on his behalf.

He noted he went to the hospital, and tests discovered that he had an ulcer, but he didn't seem fazed at all.

Rather than be concerned, Eni pulled out a huge plate of jollof rice and noted he would tackle the disease with food.

