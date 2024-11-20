BBNaija's Tacha has opened up about the current state of the economy and she admitted that it was affecting her

In a tweet, she complained about her incessant expenses and noted that she was going through a lot

She also asked for a huge amount from her fans and they noted that Tacha was not the only one experiencing tough times

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, has shared how the economy is making her feel. She noted that her expenses were many and she was going through a lot.

The former reality star said if any of her fans see her, they should squeeze N200m into her hands. Some netizens said she was using style to beg while others admitted that the economy was affecting everyone and they needed help too.

It is no news that since President Bola Tinubu took over the leadership of the country, the prices of food items and other commodities have skyrocketed.

Tacha would not be the first celebrity that would complain about the economy, actresses Carolyna Hutchings and Mercy Aigbe, and skit maker Nasboi have previously shared their takes.

See Tacha's tweet below:

Reactions as Tacha pleads for N200m

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Tacha's complaints about expenses and her need for N200m below:

@IamTheIroko:

"This is the way every Nigerian is feeling at the moment."

@stockupz:

"Queen T, squeeze 20k for my own hand, I don too see shege. We rise by lifting others."

@Ein_Motivation:

"See as person use style dey beg."

@tobijubril_:

"200 million is small for a pretty woman like you, na one billion I go squeeze put for your hand."

@wizkidfc_:

"Me wey dey waka near you now. Just squeeze 100k put for my hand. My body dey shake."

@Marcopolo7707

"See as you call N200 million like say people dey pluck am for tree."

