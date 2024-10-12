Skit maker Nasboi has lent his voice to the harsh economic situation in the country under the Bola Tinubu-led administration

According to Nasboi, things may be going well for him, but it does not mean that he would not speak up for those going through tough times

His tweet gathered mixed reactions as some netizens turned it into a tribal fight which Nasboi responded to

Skit maker Lawal Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has opened up on what he thinks about the Bola Tinubu-led government. He accused the administration of being very wicked amid the increasing prices of goods and services.

Nasboi, who is also an actor and singer, asked his fans how they were coping in the harsh economy. He added that he may not be experiencing a financial downturn, but it does not mean that he can't speak up for those largely affected.

A netizen @ala_nso on X said that the skit maker should allow a Yoruba man to rule the nation without complaining. He added that the population of Nigeria was too much, and he wants the number reduced.

Nasboi accused him of being a tribalistic fool. Other X users tackled him for his tweet and the artiste did not shy away from responding to them.

See Nasboi's tweet and @ala_nso's reply below:

Reactions to Nasboi's complaints about harsh economy

Check out some of the reactions to Nasboi's tweet on the harsh economic policies of Tinubu-led government below:

@iamnasboi:

"I wish your parents used Durex extra safe. So senseless people like you for no dey yarn dust. Tribalistic fool."

@KvngGenerous:

"You dey speak up abi you wan promote your music? Dey play."

@iamnasboi:

"So I add music to the tweet? Matured fool."

@papilayi:

"People are even finding it hard to live from hand to mouth these days. There's nothing to eat at all."

@SHEGGs_YBNL:

"Shey na like this person go dey rough am dey go?"

@OHPRIVO:

"To wait till now to realise Amoda is a failure is absurd. Like we needed to get here first before people realise he is an evil spirit in human form."

High cost of food items provokes Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that about four items have refused to crash in prices despite a significant reduction in food prices.

Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped to 32.15 from 34.40% in August 2024, driven mainly by the crash in food price.

The prices of beans, rice, bread and eggs have remained unchanged or increased in prices despite the drop in inflation.

