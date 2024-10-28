Former BBNaija housemate Tacha rocked a colourful outfit as she joined the models on the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week

She walked majestically and tripped as she got to the front of the stage, but it did not discourage her from continuing with her catwalk

The former reality star-turned-OAP smiled all through her video and shared an interesting caption that got mixed reactions from netizens

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Natcha Akide, aka Tacha, has shared a video of how she fared at the Lagos Fashion Week.

In a video, she wore a colourful ball attire on silver heels. As she walked on the runway, she missed her steps and fell.

The On-Air-Personality did not allow the incident to deter her. Rather, she found her balance and continued walking stylishly. On her X page, she said that she fell and 'ate' with her outfit on the runway.

However, some X users did not agree with her as they made fun of her fall on the stage. Others simply hailed her for managing the situation properly.

Watch Tacha's video below:

Reactions to Tacha's fall at fashion show

Check out some of the reactions to BBNaija's Tacha's fall at the Lagos Fashion Week below:

@dippledhanna:

"She fell and ATE? Grandma, stop this please. You fell and ate nothing, how many others fell on that stage?"

@EmpirelLatino:

"I love that you are not ashamed to show your imperfection and move forward and keep pushing yourself and your brand."

@thepalazzoboy:

"To the people saying she planned her fall, please watch this video again. She literally tripped once before she had that fall. Everything is not a plan to trend."

@OneJoblessBoy

"Hope Tacha is fine."

@Chizzygurlie:

"She's not a model, that dress is too busy for her to be comfortable in. She didn't lose courage and that's Nice."

5 times Tacha displayed exquisite fashion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tacha has proven that she can make fashion statements and also evoke emotions with the cost of her outfits.

She loves to wear daunting dresses with spectacular designs, and she compliments them with the right accessories.

Be it traditional outfits, corporate attire, or casual dresses, the former reality star ensures that she slays into them.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

