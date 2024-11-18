Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, is in the news over the trending Suspect challenge on social media

The Mavin Records boss shared his regret as the online trend continued to make the waves, and netizens reacted

While some social media users advised Don Jazzy on what to do, others understood his plight and consoled him

Nigerian music boss, Michael Collins Ajereh has expressed his regret about the Suspect challenge making waves on social media.

Just recently, the online space has been buzzing with a trend that involves people telling their friends or partners embarrassing things about them on video.

The challenge involves one person running and the person behind the camera spilling the messy details before they switch roles and take turns.

As more celebrities and their loved ones jumped on the challenge, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, shared why he wouldn’t be able to be part of it.

According to the music mogul, he wants to do the Suspect challenge but he has no partner to collaborate with. In his words:

“Suspect wants to do Suspect Challenge but no Suspect partner. Ok goodnight.”

Reactions as Don Jazzy shares regret over Suspect Challenge

Don Jazzy’s reason for not joining the trending Suspect Challenge went viral online and drew comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Cleopatrasblog:

“Djbig N no fit do am? 😭 Tabi ayere star?”

adoseof1mole:

“I’ll partner with you, don’t worry.”

Tomii_fab:

“Wow, this sub is not fair 😢.”

Nekie_neka:

“Awww. E Pele sir. Suspect gats suspend the suspect challenge be that😂.”

Joydiana02:

“I swear it hurts so bad oh but who am I to overtake God😢.”

sophihair:

“Suspect fit dey on top bed with him partner they type this message. Trust no one. Good afternoon 😂.”

aderayosaks:

“very suspicious😂😂.”

Foodie_that_cooks:

“Suspect should use one of Mavin crew members. It doesn’t have to be with a partner 😊.”

emmycloud68:

“Peace of mind good oga Don, as u dy like dis, e good.”

oyinpeps:

“Y’all tell him to send a dm.”

