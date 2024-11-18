Don Jazzy Shares Regret over Trending Suspect Challenge, Fans Advise Him: “It Hurts”
- Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, is in the news over the trending Suspect challenge on social media
- The Mavin Records boss shared his regret as the online trend continued to make the waves, and netizens reacted
- While some social media users advised Don Jazzy on what to do, others understood his plight and consoled him
Nigerian music boss, Michael Collins Ajereh has expressed his regret about the Suspect challenge making waves on social media.
Just recently, the online space has been buzzing with a trend that involves people telling their friends or partners embarrassing things about them on video.
The challenge involves one person running and the person behind the camera spilling the messy details before they switch roles and take turns.
As more celebrities and their loved ones jumped on the challenge, Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, shared why he wouldn’t be able to be part of it.
Peller posts photos of Jarvis after undergoing surgery to remove tumour: “My baby is getting better”
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
According to the music mogul, he wants to do the Suspect challenge but he has no partner to collaborate with. In his words:
“Suspect wants to do Suspect Challenge but no Suspect partner. Ok goodnight.”
See his post below:
Reactions as Don Jazzy shares regret over Suspect Challenge
Don Jazzy’s reason for not joining the trending Suspect Challenge went viral online and drew comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:
Cleopatrasblog:
“Djbig N no fit do am? 😭 Tabi ayere star?”
adoseof1mole:
“I’ll partner with you, don’t worry.”
Tomii_fab:
“Wow, this sub is not fair 😢.”
Nekie_neka:
“Awww. E Pele sir. Suspect gats suspend the suspect challenge be that😂.”
Joydiana02:
“I swear it hurts so bad oh but who am I to overtake God😢.”
sophihair:
“Suspect fit dey on top bed with him partner they type this message. Trust no one. Good afternoon 😂.”
aderayosaks:
“very suspicious😂😂.”
Foodie_that_cooks:
“Suspect should use one of Mavin crew members. It doesn’t have to be with a partner 😊.”
emmycloud68:
“Peace of mind good oga Don, as u dy like dis, e good.”
oyinpeps:
“Y’all tell him to send a dm.”
Yhemolee reacts to Veekee James' new video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yhemolee reacted to Veekee James' challenge with her hubby.
After the video went viral, Yhemolee had to ask if he was in a fake marriage, and his fans took to the comment section to react to it.
Also, in the comments section, the businessman, who got married months ago, said that he was not surprised by Veekee James' outburst because he was a vocalist. He noted that she sang very well during her wedding, so he was not surprised by all she said about her husband.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.