Nigerian TikToker Peller’s girlfriend, Jarvis, has finally undergone surgery to remove the tumour in her mouth

Peller took to social media to update Nigerians about his partner’s health after she went under the knife

Photos of Peller with Jarvis at the hospital were posted online, and netizens reacted to them

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat Adeleja’s partner, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, aka Jarvis or Jardolita, has finally had surgery to remove her mouth tumour.

Recall that the young AI-robot star had cried out online in fear about the growing tumour in her mouth as she worried if it would lead to a fatal outcome.

Many weeks after Jarvis told Nigerians about her tumour, she finally took the bold step to get it removed by undergoing surgery.

Nigerians react as Jarvis finally undergoes surgery to remove tumour. Photos: @peller089

Jarvis’ boyfriend, Peller, updated Nigerians about her well-being after the surgery. He took to his official Instagram page to post photos of himself with the patient.

Jarvis’ head was covered in bandages with plasters on her hands as she stood beside Peller in the photos. According to the live streamer, his girlfriend is getting better. He also thanked God for a successful surgery.

He wrote:

“Thank you God for successful surgery my baby is now getting better 🙏🙏 God you are the greatest 🙋‍♂️.”

See his photos below:

Reactions as Jarvis finally does surgery

Photos of Jarvis after her surgery went viral online, and netizens reacted. Several of them wished for her quick healing. Read their comments below:

i_am_onyi_empire:

“Thank God for a successful surgery and quick recovery to her.”

Thereal_kweeen:

“Thank God.. Peller the good husband.”

_deagram:

“Both of them should cherish their friendship. They are there for each other. Speedy recovery.”

defaultsystech:

“Who be him baby?🤓see pikin.”

Itz_omo_abebi:

“She had to take these pictures before they say it’s a lie.”

_officialbanksnation:

“Welcome Love❤️ the Lord is your strength.”

Mrlilgaga:

“❤️❤️🙏 Sending all the love and I hope she gets back and better ❤️.”

obaksolo:

“Thanks for Standing by her❤️👏 Wish Quick Recovery ❤️‍🩹.”

mopharsa:

“Shebi una see say as them go for surgery me and u no Dey there … no be tomorrow now una go get analysis for their relationship or friendship .. whichever one it is.”

Ihsfashionandstyle:

“Thank God 🙌🙌🙌.”

Shebuilds_daily:

“I hope we can see there’s life outside what you see…it’s the Pellar boy with her during her surgery- he will feed her and run all her errands, tomorrow you will come to type your opinions on their relationship. P.S I’m not a fan of, any- just an observer.”

Jarvis opens up about Peller

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the popular social media AI girl opened up about her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange.

In the trending clip, Jarvis hurled insults at Peller while hinting at her reason for not pursuing a serious relationship with him.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens criticised her language as disrespectful while others supported her.

