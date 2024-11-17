MC Oluomo’s son, King West, is back in the news over reports of his dad getting sacked as NURTW president

The young man reacted to the news of his dad’s sack with a video on his official Instagram page

This came about a week after King West had bragged about his father’s appointment as the NURTW president

Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo’s son, Idowu, aka King Westt, has reacted online after it was reported that his father got sacked.

About a week after MC Oluomo was appointed President of the National Union for Road Transport Workers (NURTW), reports circulated that the appeal court had sacked him.

In a new development, King Westt took to social media to shut down the claims of his father’s sack.

MC Oluomo's son reacts to reports of dad getting sacked as NURTW president.

On his Instagram stories, the young man posted a meme to taunt critics. The meme showed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Adams Oshiomole dancing.

King Westt then accompanied the video with a caption explaining that his father was not sacked and is still in office. He wrote:

“My father and I are in the office watching what blogs are posting.”

Reactions MC Oluomo’s son speaks on reports of dad’s sack

King Westt’s post in reaction to the news that MC Oluomo was sacked as the NURTW president drew some comments from Nigerians. Read what they had to say below:

headboywia_ikd:

“Pure cruise 😃 Omo Akinsanya Dey enjoy Dey go jawee federal government.”

alfulanny_jnr:

“I like this guy like.”

Son_of_florence177:

“Make una enjoy,before una go ask me who my papa be.”

Horla_waya:

“Make I no lie that dance sweet me.”

Bobbie__001:

“Your father wey Dey write story Dey office keh 😮.”

tohmsluxury:

“Oponu your father and you collect contract together.”

leczy_b:

“Nothing concern me oo… na that T-Pain dance dey funny me 😂.”

Iam_djgeorge:

“This one na just de do eye service 😂😂.”

Millyhunsluxury:

“E don sure for some people and there's nothing you can do 😂.”

Mack_mimi_:

“This country😒🤦‍♀️.”

Wotowoto77:

“Idowu don see conversation between Tinubu and him papa so him mind rest.”

Slapabo_media:

“Them sack your papa abi them no sack am.”

Ade_ronke40:

“Na this boy go cause him papa downfall.”

prochancellor7:

“It's okay to watch from Home office.”

Officialmullerrichi:

“Na una time Jaiye lor, just know say a king cannot reign forever. You go do your time commot.”

MC Oluomo's son shares photo of dad's first day in office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that MC Oluomo, resumed his first day in office after his appointment as the president of the National Union for Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

MC Oluomo’s son, King West, took to social media to share photos of his dad in his Abuja office.

One of the snaps on King Westt's Instagram Story showed the NURTW national president seated in his well-decorated office in his white agbada and black cap with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s photo in the background.

