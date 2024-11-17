Shortly after Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up on Miss Universe 2024, a Nigerian man reacted

The man expressed concerns over singer Flavour’s interest in the newly crowned beauty queen after her big success

The post went viral on social media and raised a series of hilarious reactions from netizens who took sides

Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania, is making headlines after Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up at the just-concluded Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

Shortly after the beauty queen was crowned, social media buzzed with news of her success as netizens taunted South Africans.

However, that was not all fans had to say about Chidimma’s big win. A Nigerian man, Harri Obi, took to his X page to express concerns about Flavour becoming interested in the Miss Universe first runner-up.

Nigerians react as man says Chidimma Adetshina should be hidden from singer Flavour. Photos: @2niteflavour, @chichi_vanessa

According to Harri Obi, people’s next move should be to hide Chidimma from the Igbo highlife musician. He wrote:

“Congrats to us but we are not done with Chidimma yet. Our next move is to hide her from Flavour N'abania.”

See the video below:

Reactions as man calls for Chidimma to be hidden from Flavour

Harri Obi’s tweet went viral online and raised a series of hilarious comments from netizens. Several of them agreed that Flavour loves beautiful women, particularly beauty queens, as one of his babymamas, Anna Banner, is a former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN).

Read their comments below:

Quincy_focus:

“Flavour no dey take eye see beauty queen na straight to labour room 😂.”

Legendary_e.e:

“Add Emenike the footballer to the list plz. He has been moving from one beauty Queen wife to another plz.”

Mis_juls:

“Next time Flavour see beauty Queen him go run😂.”

Call_me_akwaugo:

“Flavor likes them fair. You all should rest please.”

adeyosol_.a:

“Amen! That man no de use eyes see anything ‘miss’.”

Royall_queen_tee:

“He loves fair girls dor have you notice all his model wives are fair😂😂.”

Creators_kit_naija:

“Flavour no dey use eye see miss world.”

dapmod.girl:

“He doesn’t bite nawwww 😂.”

everythingbangingbody1:

“Flavor like yellow 😂😂.”

am_amilly:

“Flavour pls keep off, the ones you took, you’ll playing with them.”

itsemeh__:

“What if they have linkup already? That guy has a thing for beauty queens😂😂.”

Quincy_focus:

“Flavour wey no dey take eye see beauty queen 😂😂.”

Anniehaircollection:

“Flavour and Beauty queens 5&6😂.”

Passytm:

“Flavour no dey bite nah, he only adds and gives Flavour, which isn’t bad though. And Chidinma needs a blend of Flavour to stay tasty and afloat. 😂.”

