A lady caused a stir at a Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) church service after she showed up wearing a wedding gown.

The lady, Okonkwo Dorothy Ozioma from Anambra, was ushered to the front after she caught the attention of Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi, the church's founder.

In a video on Facebook, the lady responded confidently when quizzed by the evangelist about her intention.

She said she wants to get married and desires a man to wed her from that church service. She spoke about her educational background.

Legit.ng observed that the service was a program for singles. The clip shared by a page named "We Love Evang.Ebuka Obi" left netizens in stitches.

People react to video of wedding hopeful

Hanz Don said:

"No be to marry be the issue can you respect your husband and be supportive, subm.issive."

Kali keng said:

"This one way use by force won marry, that means she fit still dey take everything from the husband by force."

Xplore Camariz said:

"Sir which one is (did you go to school ?so all the English she is blow.ing is not enough 😂🤣.. on behalf of Anambarians we congratulate you sister."

Don Wonder said:

"When she got married tomorrow she will not give the man rest of mind."

Esther Chioma Donty said:

"Brother Ebuka should first focus on conducting a serious deliverance for her, that's what she needs the most now. She has a little touch of Ogbanje with small psychiatric behaviour. Wishing her all the best."

Choice Maxwell said:

"Speaking phonic with Anambra accent.

"Am tired of singleship.

"Ewww Chim.

"Biko grant her heart desire 🙏."

