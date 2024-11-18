Global site navigation

Desperate Single Lady Enters Church in Wedding Gown, Expresses Desire to Find Man for Marriage
Wedding

Desperate Single Lady Enters Church in Wedding Gown, Expresses Desire to Find Man for Marriage

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A mild drama ensued in Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) after a lady was spotted in a wedding gown during the service
  • The lady's desperate action got the attention of Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi, who is the church's spiritual director and founder
  • In a viral video, the lady was interviewed by the evangelist and she opened up about wh she was dressed that way

A lady caused a stir at a Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) church service after she showed up wearing a wedding gown.

The lady, Okonkwo Dorothy Ozioma from Anambra, was ushered to the front after she caught the attention of Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi, the church's founder.

Drama in church as desperate single lady shows up in wedding gown
Dorothy wore a wedding gown to church. Photo Credit: We Love Evang.Ebuka Obi
Source: Facebook

In a video on Facebook, the lady responded confidently when quizzed by the evangelist about her intention.

She said she wants to get married and desires a man to wed her from that church service. She spoke about her educational background.

Legit.ng observed that the service was a program for singles. The clip shared by a page named "We Love Evang.Ebuka Obi" left netizens in stitches.

People react to video of wedding hopeful

Hanz Don said:

"No be to marry be the issue can you respect your husband and be supportive, subm.issive."

Kali keng said:

"This one way use by force won marry, that means she fit still dey take everything from the husband by force."

Xplore Camariz said:

"Sir which one is (did you go to school ?so all the English she is blow.ing is not enough 😂🤣.. on behalf of Anambarians we congratulate you sister."

Don Wonder said:

"When she got married tomorrow she will not give the man rest of mind."

Esther Chioma Donty said:

"Brother Ebuka should first focus on conducting a serious deliverance for her, that's what she needs the most now. She has a little touch of Ogbanje with small psychiatric behaviour. Wishing her all the best."

Choice Maxwell said:

"Speaking phonic with Anambra accent.
"Am tired of singleship.
"Ewww Chim.
"Biko grant her heart desire 🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had worn her wedding gown two years after her marriage was cancelled.

Lady storms church in wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had attended a church service wearing a wedding dress.

The unidentified lady, who had returned to Nigeria from England, United Kingdom, was dressed in a wedding gown and graced the church Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Glory Dome in Abuja.

The daughter of the church's founder, Deborah Paul-Enenche, who captured the photo shared on her Facebook page that the lady said she carried the act according to God's leading.

