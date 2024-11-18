Desperate Single Lady Enters Church in Wedding Gown, Expresses Desire to Find Man for Marriage
- A mild drama ensued in Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) after a lady was spotted in a wedding gown during the service
- The lady's desperate action got the attention of Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi, who is the church's spiritual director and founder
- In a viral video, the lady was interviewed by the evangelist and she opened up about wh she was dressed that way
A lady caused a stir at a Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) church service after she showed up wearing a wedding gown.
The lady, Okonkwo Dorothy Ozioma from Anambra, was ushered to the front after she caught the attention of Evangelist Chukwuebuka Obi, the church's founder.
In a video on Facebook, the lady responded confidently when quizzed by the evangelist about her intention.
She said she wants to get married and desires a man to wed her from that church service. She spoke about her educational background.
Legit.ng observed that the service was a program for singles. The clip shared by a page named "We Love Evang.Ebuka Obi" left netizens in stitches.
People react to video of wedding hopeful
Hanz Don said:
"No be to marry be the issue can you respect your husband and be supportive, subm.issive."
Kali keng said:
"This one way use by force won marry, that means she fit still dey take everything from the husband by force."
Xplore Camariz said:
"Sir which one is (did you go to school ?so all the English she is blow.ing is not enough 😂🤣.. on behalf of Anambarians we congratulate you sister."
Don Wonder said:
"When she got married tomorrow she will not give the man rest of mind."
Esther Chioma Donty said:
"Brother Ebuka should first focus on conducting a serious deliverance for her, that's what she needs the most now. She has a little touch of Ogbanje with small psychiatric behaviour. Wishing her all the best."
Choice Maxwell said:
"Speaking phonic with Anambra accent.
"Am tired of singleship.
"Ewww Chim.
"Biko grant her heart desire 🙏."
