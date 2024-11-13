Daddy Freeze has revealed what Solomon Buchi did sometime ago after the two of the exchanged words online

Buchi had slammed Daddy Freeze for coming for a clergy in Abuja who reacted to Peter Obi's interview

After sharing the video, Daddy Freeze left a warning for Solomon Buchi about his attitude towards him

Media Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the call-out Solomon Buchi made a few days ago.

Legit.ng had reported that Buchi had brutally thrashed Daddy Freeze for coming for Abuja clergy, Emmanuel Iren, who reacted to the interview Peter Obi granted about vigils.

In a video shared by Daddy Freeze, he was having an Instagram live session and Buchi was also among the celebrities, who joined.

Buchi was calling his account details for Nedu Wazobia and Soso Soberekon who were also present on the show. Soberekon was already sending money to Buchi in the recording.

Nedu on the other hand told him to open an account with a particular bank before he can send him money.

Daddy Freeze warns Buchi

Taking to the caption of his post, Daddy Freeze warned Buchi to stop biting the finger that fed him. He noted that it was on his platform that Buchi came to beg for money.

Daddy Freeze also prayed that people will not invest on the head of betrayer.

Recall that Pastor Iren is not the first clergy that Daddy Freeze will be tackling. He had slammed Pastor Adeboye on several occasions, and he also taunted Pastor Jerry Eze over his London miracle a few ago months ago.

See the video here:

What fans said about Daddy Freeze's video

@oderatheartist:

"Only 1 follower, but you called out account details. I love how you posted this DF... This one goes about begging for support and then turns around to rains insults... @solomonbbuchi is that the gospel you preach! Shame on you!."

@nollyleeofficial:

"This is the daddy freeze I know before na. Abi na London come change you. Harder."

@iambolar:

"Evidence yapa! Daddy Freeze brought a hammer to k!ll a fly."

@adorable_jaytee:

"I do not like ungrateful people nonsense see d mouth wey him take dey call acct number rubbish!."

@real_ladyj:

"The Internet never forgets a wise man picks his battles wisely, and wisdom has nothing to do with a name."

@folaalade_thefixer:

"When you live in a glass house, you do not throw stones."

@joyce_owub:

"There are plenty like him out there. I’ve had two so-called friends who treated me the same way. Such is life—some people simply don’t understand loyalty. #Ingratitude."

@pinkline8:

"Serious prayer point."

@bbig_boi:

"His reply and his downplay of the giveaway. Omo one would believed him had there not be video evidence."

Daddy Freeze gifts wife luxury items

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the media personality had marked his wife's birthday in a special way by giving her a surprise luxury gift.

In a video that made the rounds, the wife was seen opening two boxes wrapped in gold paper.

Speaking about the gesture, the media personality said that he and his children planned the surprise gift.

