Napoli has offered Manchester United a discount on Victor Osimhen to avoid selling the Nigerian forward to Juventus

The Red Devils have made Osimhen their top target as they push to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window

Osimhen is reportedly open to an Old Trafford move, even without European football guaranteed for next season

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen, following a significant triple boost from Napoli that could pave the way for a summer transfer.

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, the Red Devils are determined to bring in a top-class striker to solve their goal-scoring woes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Victor Osimhen as their top target ahead of next summer's transfer window. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Among their shortlist, one name now stands out: Victor Osimhen.

Napoli are said to be willing to offer Manchester United a discounted deal for the Super Eagles striker, with his release clause now set at €75 million.

This marks a significant drop from the Serie A club’s previous €120 million valuation of Osimhen, opening the door for Premier League clubs to swoop in for the Nigerian.

According to Daily Express, Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, recently flew to London to hold talks with Manchester United officials, reportedly offering the Red Devils a favourable deal that would remove Juventus from contention.

Napoli are not keen on strengthening a direct Serie A rival, and are eager to push Osimhen abroad instead.

Although Manna also held meetings with Chelsea, sources claim the Blues are now prioritising a move for Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, shifting the focus entirely toward United.

Napoli’s rift with Juventus boosts Man United’s chances

Napoli’s refusal to sell Osimhen to Juventus adds a further layer of advantage for Manchester United, GOAL reports.

A frosty relationship between the 2023 Serie A champions and Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has reportedly complicated negotiations, giving the Red Devils a clear advantage to make a run at Osimhen.

With talks progressing and the Super Eagles striker open to a Premier League switch, it now appears increasingly likely that Manchester United could land their dream striker this summer.

Osimhen keen on Old Trafford move

In addition to Napoli’s openness to a deal, reports suggest that Osimhen himself is open to a move to Manchester United, even without the immediate promise of Champions League football.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season after netting 28 goals in all competitions. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United have now made the Nigerian forward their top transfer target and are prepared to push aggressively to secure his signature.

Osimhen has made it clear to his representatives that a move to Old Trafford is an attractive option.

With Manchester United looking to rebuild and reinforce their attacking line under Reuben Amorim next season, Osimhen’s arrival could be the key to reigniting their top-four hopes.

Two EPL clubs table offers to Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United have both submitted official offers for Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

Turkish journalist Arda Ozkurt also claimed that both the Gunners and the Red Devils were the first teams to make formal attempts to secure Osimhen’s services for the 2025/2026 season.

Arsenal is desperate for a proven goal-scorer, with Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz on the sidelines due to injuries.

