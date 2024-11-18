Yhemolee had reacted to the suspect challenge made by Veekee James and her husband after the video became viral

The couple had exposed each other's weaknesses in a suspect challenge that caught the attention of their fans

The kind of reaction Yhemolee made sparked laughter and questions from his fans in the comment section

Nigerian actor and businessman, Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemolee, has reacted to the suspect challenge of fashion daughter, Victoria James and her husband, Femi Atere.

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James and her husband had joined the suspect challenge and revealed each other's weakness and bad habit.

Yhemolee asks fans question after Veekee James' challenge. Photo credit@yhemolee/@veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video after it went viral, Yhemolee had to ask if he was in a fake marriage, and his fans took to the comment section to react to it.

Yhemolee shares more reactions

Also in the comments section, the businessman, who got married months ago, said that he was not surprised by Veekee James' outburst because he was a vocalist.

The actor noted that she sang very well during her wedding, so he was not surprised by all she said about her husband.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Yhemolee's comment

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to what Yhemolee said about Veekee James and husband. Here are some of the comments below:

@yhemo_lee:

"Well Veekee na vocalist normally, she sing well for wedding day all join."

@prettie_xx_:

"Mean Wetin."

@polot_boy:

"Werey nieeee Yemi."

@chinenyenwigwe:

"Me I can't play this game, I dey quick vex. This game is not for everyone o!."

@_jennas_empire_:

"I think say nah only me no like Headlie. I don see my fellow partner."

@nickey_pearls:

"The last one veeekkeeee haaaaa."

@mobolah_signatures:

"This is so sweet to watch."

@jennystarco:

"Who else feels this is so much information, I don't know why I feel so bad. I hope ITK people no come for them."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post about Yhemolee

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the Grammy Award winner had shared his view about Nigerian weddings in a viral post, and his view sparked reactions among fans.

In his post, he noted that Nigerian weddings were nice if it is done right, and a video of Yhemo Lee was attached to the post.

A few of his fans reacted that they already knew who he was referring to as they called a singer's name.

Source: Legit.ng