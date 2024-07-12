A video of is making the rounds of the alleged aso ebi Yhemo Lee and his lover will use for their wedding

In the recording, a green lace and gold gele in a white goodie bag which had a hashtag TYLoverocks24 was seen

The post generated reactions among fans, who congratulated them while so disagreed with the post

Night enthusiast Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemo Lee, is allegedly set to wed his lover of many years, Thayour.

Legit.ng had reported that Yhemo Lee had apologised to his lover, Thayour for embarrassing her. He promised to make things right and treat her right.

Yhemo Lee and lover allegedly set to get married. Photo credit @yhemo_lee/@thayour

Source: Instagram

In the post made by a media outlet, The Tattleroomng, it was claimed that the fashionista and Thayour are set to walk down the aisle.

The alleged aso ebi that the couple would use for the ceremony was put on display and fans have reacted to it.

The green lace and gold gele were kept in the white carrier bag, which had the hashtag of the couple written with gold on it.

It had 'TYLoverocks04' and the lovebird's name boldly inscribed on the carrier bag.

However, no further details were not stated about the alleged wedding and the time it will be taking place.

Relations trail the news about Yhemo Lee and lover's wedding

Netizens reacted to the news about Yhemo Lee's wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@kiitfoundation:

"No better feeling than finding someone to spend eternity with, congratulations to the couple."

@sabiigirlfashion:

"Seems green and gold is everyone's favourite aso-ebi colour. Many congratulations to the couple."

@tobillion_vee:

"Oh wow, so truly tayo is Preg, I’m so happy for you both."

@modupe.sosanya.9:

"Congratulations on this one."

@__eberechi_:

"So, why did he say it was false on this page?"

@peachykeen.ng:

"Pressure ti wa o, congratulations to them."

@ego_ela:

"No time leave the rest on the streets of Lagos."

@flashy_payne:

"Wo make dey do marry abeg they don try."

@mimis_hair3:

"This blogger."

@nickipresh_:

"She deserves every gud thing."

Yhemo Lee and girlfriend unfollows each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the actor and his girlfriend Bisola were no longer friends on Instagram.

The two have unfollowed each other, with many fans guessing what happened between them.

The development came after Yhemolee allegedly cheated on his former lover, Thayour and started dating Bisola.

Source: Legit.ng