Social media commentator Daniel Regha has debunked singer Buju BXNX for calling a 30GB fan broke

Recall that the singer was initially reported to have been attacked in South Africa but later came forward to debunk it

A 30BG fan who had something to say got slammed by the singer, which in turn angered Daniel Regha

Daniel Regha, a social media commentator, has gone online to blast Buju BXN for being out of line with a Davido fan.

It all began after news that he allegedly got punched in South Africa surfaced online, and although he debunked it, some internet users had something to say.

Daniel Regha slams Buju BXN for tweeting wrongly about a fan. Credit: @daniel_regha, @toyourears

A 30BG fan trolled the singer, to which he replied with two separate tweets, both now deleted.

The tweet caught the attention of many, including Daniel Regha, sparking controversy online, as Buju BXN insulted the fan for being a family man and still a stan. Buju BXN tweeted that he pitied the fan's entire family.

The tweet reads:

"Like bro has kids and is still standing like actual children and na stan?? Misplaced priorities man, I;m so sad for hima nd his family."

See the tweet here:

The tweet also caught the attention of Daniel Regha, who called Buju BNXN a known berger and added that he had no right.

He wrote:

"Buju is trying to broke/body shame someone online, really? Same Buju that was a known begger on social media before he got a little recognition in his music career? The audacity!"

How fans reacted to Buju's tweets

Read some reactions below:

@Arthurjaga1:

"You be idiot, you dey threaten person wey you nor go fit dey this room with, mumu go hustle."

@iAmmiira_:

"Werey beg shawarma, airtime, pizza, ice cream, chicken nothing him never beg😭😭."

@king_fahard:

"Buju has more deleted tweets than hits."

@AfrokonnectNG:

"It’s honestly disappointing to see that from Buju. You’d think someone who knows the struggle and came up from humble beginnings would have a little more empathy. Success is supposed to build character, not ego."

@I__E__O:

"Buju wey never make am for life they broke shame another person, that's very bad."

@samuel_e_titim:

"Buju has no manners and lack discipline. I noticed all of this after he openly disrespected Davido online."

