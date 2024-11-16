VerydarkMan has weighed in on the new video of influencer Ashmusy that has been trending across social media

Recall that Ashmusy was a guest on Cude Jideonwo's show, where she recounted growing up with a struggling mum

In reaction to the clip, the Nigerian activist took to his official social media page, where he spoke his mind

VerydarkBlackMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, has once again made headlines about Ashmusy's matter.

Amarach Amusi, widely known as Ashmusy, became a topic of conversation yesterday on social media after a video of her interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo went viral.

VDM says Ashmusy lies a lot.

Ashmusy shares struggles

The lady narrated what it felt like growing up with a struggling mother and living in the same apartment with 19 other people. She stated that her mother constantly had to borrow money from microfinance banks, which always resulted in embarrassing situations.

She also stated that she used to manage N5k per semester at Madonna University and can not relate to rumours about her sleeping with a politician.

VDM calls Ashmusy a liar

Reacting to her interview, VDM blasted her for telling too many lies. The activist noted that he was only trying to form a grass-to-grace story, which was unnecessary. He accuses her of taking the story away from real people who actually struggle for fame.

Peeps react to VDM's clip about Ashmusy

@ble_ssingbabe:

"She's lying."

@abike__sugar:

"It's very very possible oga,I leave in d same ghetto with u vdm, infact behind ur for former house, and I sent my daughter to Turkish university, so our priority no be d same."

@sisimorenikeji:

"Mind your business sir, no be everything you go Dey do Cho Cho Cho untop."

@akamba_de_girl:

"VDM I have an aunty that fried akara and yam to send her two children to Babcock."

@_phoenixgold:

"Person wey go Madonna talk sey she suffer while growing up."

@ifitperfectly247_luxury:

"Very irrelevant opinion. You didn’t carry her as a runs girl, you can’t mention a politician she dated, her only crime is being an influencer and lagos based?"

@jojobolzz:

"Why is this guy always against women tho?"

