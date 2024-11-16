Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has reportedly been attacked in South Africa, according to social media reports

A video made the rounds online of the music star lamenting on the streets of Cape Town after an unknown person punched him

The attack came amid Buju BNXN’s drama with Davido’s fans and they shared their thoughts about it

Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, aka Buju BNXN, is making headlines after he was allegedly attacked in South Africa.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of someone claimed to be the Gwagwalada crooner crying out in frustration after he was punched in the face.

In the viral clip recorded by a bystander, 'Buju BNXN' was seen on the streets of Cape Town as some guys tried to hold him back. He then walked to the onlooker’s car to explain that he had just been punched.

Buju BNXN allegedly gets punched in South Africa, Davido's fans react. Photos: @toyourears, @davido

The onlooker sympathised with Buju BNXN as he wondered aloud about why the singer would get punched by who he called ‘Cape Town boys’.

The alleged physical attack Buju BNXN faced in South Africa came amid the singer’s online battle with his colleague David Adeleke Davido’s 30BG fans.

Davido’s fans react as Buju BNXN gets punched

The news of Buju BNXN allegedly getting punched in South Africa soon made headlines on social media, and it drew the attention of many netizens, including Davido’s 30BG fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Highlife said Buju probably got punched by a 30BG fan:

Chika said the singer should have defended himself instead of ranting online:

Steven said Buju was taught a lesson:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Dc_chris7:

“I know say hand go meet am cho Cho plenty 😂.”

vickyranky06:

“So na only Twitter he sabi rant 😂😂 werey nor get physical.”

good_god221:

“Make he call wizkid to help am 😂.”

Perpetual.felix.71:

“I too like this news this morning 😂😂😂😂 you go learn in a hard way.”

Only.one.khalifa:

“Them no adjust him neck?😂”

Yourprincecharming01:

“This post was liked by davido and his 29.5M fans😂😂.”

____claudio__:

“Very good 👍 low budget midkid.”

Ble_ssingbabe:

“He really deserve it 😂😂😂. 30BG for life.”

man__like__tai:

“I too love davido fans we no Dey shout online you talk too much hand must touch you🤣.”

4evergr8ful__:

“I like the guy o.. but this him beating sweet me😂.”

garmaway:

“See the way he come report to those guys🤣🤣 my freedom after speech I connot guarantee you🤷‍♂️.”

nickson_ophicial3:

“Person wey insult Davido😂I no get hand for him matter o👏.”

charles.hakeem:

“Him body go calm down say real life no be online.”

Florishbaba:

“This has nothing to do with 30bg lol stop spoiling David's reputation because you are looking for others downfall, Davido wouldn't encourage this, message to the clueless music fans out there. Maintain peace ❤️.”

Favdboss4:

“This one don leave online go dey talk nonsense offline. Think say na everybody be Davido.”

Bllacross_:

“This isn’t funny, our artist just got physically assaulted in another country and y’all are making it about Davido, let an SA artist get assaulted in Nigeria then you’ll understand the weight of what just happened.”

Buju BNXN continues shading Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju BNXN refused to back down after many of Davido’s fans came for him online and continued to shade the DMW boss.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Gwagwalada crooner shared his thoughts about Davido deleting the post on their collaboration. He noted that he would still release the song anyway because he wrote it all in the first place.

Not stopping there, the young singer added that he can’t be bullied and that netizens twisted his words and took things out of proportion.

Source: Legit.ng