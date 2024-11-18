A Nigerian man said he had not visited his father for the past 14 years, so he decided to pay him a visit

When he got to the village, his father was the one who decided to cook for him personally and he made a video of the moment

The man said he loved the fact that his father offered to cook for him as a way of reconnecting the bond they shared

A man shared a video showing how his father cooked food for him when he visited his village.

The man said he and his father have not seen each other for years.

The man said his father cooked for him. Photo credit: TikTok/@fineboi_labake.

Source: TikTok

According to the post by Omo Labake, he has not visited his father in the past 14 years.

He said when he finally visited, his father offered to personally make food for him.

Omo Labake said he loved it when his father offered to cook food for him to reconnect their bond.

The video is captioned:

"I visited my dad after 14 years and he decided to cook for me by himself. I miss him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man cooks for his son

@BummyLash said:

"Good father. God will give you the resources to look after him."

@Handsome1 said:

"So nah village your papa dey and you go dey form for city ...anyway.....God will bless him for you."

@ESTHER said:

"Mine is 1 year. I went there my daddy is already getting old. God should keep him for me. I really need to take care of him. I already got him a phone by Tuesday am going there to give him."

@Ade.Oba.Ola said:

"I miss my dad..may his soul rest in perfect peace....I love you daddy."

@hadejoke baby said:

"I don't even know what my dad looked like before he died."

Lady posts throwback photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that another lady shared a video on TikTok to show the transformation in her physical appearance.

The lady was taking part in the 'Esther was broke' viral TikTok challenge, and she shared her throwback video.

The video she posted attracted many reactions after people saw what the lady now looks like after she made money.

Source: Legit.ng