A video of Pastor Paul Enenche's prophecy after a plane crash was averted is trending online

In a viral video, Enenche led his church members to powerful prayer against the plane crash

The video has stirred mixed reactions from online users as some Christians expressed gratitude to God

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre recently trended over an insightful prophecy he made during one of his church's online prayer programmes.

Enenche, in a viral video, prayed against an impending plane crash during the program tagged 'Commanding The Day Midnight Prayers on Thursday, November 14, which Christians on social media believe averted a disaster just hours later.

Pastor Paul Enenche shares video of his prophetic warning.

Source: Instagram

In a video, Enenche led the congregation to pray against a possible plane crash, asking for divine intervention to “cancel” any agenda of harm in the skies.

“We must pray against a plane crash,” he declared, adding, “I stand anointed to cancel every agenda of the devil to cause any crash…it is canceled in the name of Jesus.”

Hours after the prayer session, an incident involving an Air Peace flight travelling from Abuja to Lagos seemed to validate Enenche's prophecy.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the flight was about to take off when a bird strike at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport forced the plane to halt immediately, causing fear among passengers.

Watch Pastor Paul Enenche's video below:

Netizens react to Pastor Paul Enenche's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

onosville2003:

"I am so certain, one of those productive advocates against vigils were in the plane praying and shouting "Jesus". Don't worry, we have prayed and will keep praying for you. Selah."

Iamdomi3:

"Until their prayers bring an end to bad governance, I'm not buying it."

tosogun:

"We bless the Lord for the gift of the Word of Knowledge and Prophecy."

ossantos4100:

"Lucky prediction."

Dunsin Oyekan falls under Enenche’s anointing

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Paul Enenche trended following a spectacular demonstration of spiritual power that left many in awe of him.

In a video, gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan, knelt on stage. Pastor Enenche approached him with force and threw his suit jacket on the singer, who immediately fell, apparently under divine force.

