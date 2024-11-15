The management of Air Peace has explained how a flight from Abuja to Lagos was forced to abort takeoff

The incident caused panic among passengers but the airline assured passengers of its commitment to safety

Passengers, including human rights lawyer Inihebe Effiong shared their experiences of the incident

Nigerian airline Air Peace has confirmed a bird strike that forced its aircraft en route to Lagos to abort takeoff from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The incident which occurred on Thursday, November 14 on caused panic among passengers.

Air Peace for to land in Abuja Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Taking to social media, Human rights lawyer Inihebe Effiong, who was onboard, described his experience: Punch reports.

He said:

"While taxiing on the runway and just before takeoff, our @flyairpeace flight from Abuja to Lagos, scheduled for 6:30 AM today, was stopped forcefully, resulting in panic and screams from some passengers.

"The captain attributed the incident to a bird strike. We have been deboarded and are awaiting either a replacement aircraft or repairs to the affected one.

"Thankfully, whatever happened did not occur after takeoff—it would have been much scarier.

"I wonder if there is bird detection radar technology at the domestic wing of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport."

Air peace explains incident

Air Peace issued a statement signed by Ejike Ndiulo, the Head of Corporate Communications, confirming the bird strike as the cause of the incident.

The statement reads:

"We wish to inform our esteemed passengers that our Abuja- Lagos 06:30 flight experienced a bird strike before take-off, prompting a ramp return as a safety measure. All passengers disembarked normally.

"We have deployed a replacement aircraft for the affected flight in order to minimize disruptions, thus ensuring that passengers continue their journeys promptly.

"We appeal for the understanding of our valued passengers impacted by this development, as well as those on other flights that may experience delays.

"At Air Peace, we are committed to providing safe, comfortable, and reliable air travel for all our passengers."

When an X user asked further on the meaning of bird strike, Air Peace added:

"A bird strike is a collision between an aircraft and a bird, or other airborne animal, while the aircraft is in flight, or on a take off or landing roll. Bird strikes are most common during takeoff and landing when birds are more likely to be flying at lower altitudes."

Another foreign airline begins flights in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a primary Italian carrier, Neos Airlines, has begun direct flight services from Milan to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The airline, which landed at Lagos airport last week with dignitaries from both countries, promised to entrench safety and timelines in its operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, expressed joy with the commencement of the flight.

