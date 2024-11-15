Nigerian actor and media personality Akah Nnani shared a rare video concerning OAP Daddy Freeze online

Recall that Daddy Freeze that Daddy Freeze had earlier dragged Pastor Emmanuel Iren for defending vigils

In Akah's clip, he noted that the holy spirit asked him to pray for Daddy Freeze and called on others to also join

Nigerian host and actor Akah Nnani is trending online after sharing a prayer video for Daddy Freeze.

The actor appeared on social media, where he disclosed to the public that he was there to pray for Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde.

Akah Nnani calls for Christians to join him in prayers for Daddy Freeze. Credit: @daddyfreeze, @pst_iren, @akahnnani

Source: Instagram

He referenced the incident some days back, when Pastor Irene responded to Peter Obi's comment on the night vigil. It will be recalled that Daddy Freeze slammed Pastor Irene over his explanation of vigils.

Akah noted that he could have interfered, as Pastor Iren is someone he respects very much, but he decided to ignore it.

In a recent development, Akah called for prayers for Freeze, referring to him as a "lost soul" and asking God to redeem him. He also called on other Christians to include the OAP in their prayers, as God has laid it in his spirit.

Watch the clip here:

Peeps react to Akah Nnani's clip

Read some reactions from netizens below:

@rmnd22:

"Is this a sign of reconciliation or a deeper message about unity in faith? 🙏💭 What are your thoughts on this gesture."

@Scholarese:

"We no pray again."

@KTWINBLOG:

"Watin do am?"

@TheStallio12:

"@47kasz this guy resemble you ooo Abi na only me eyes??🤔🤔🤔."

@FortuneVandera:

"This one na educated mumu."

@badboy_mune:

"The Holy Spirit Abi your mind told you."

@maverickhills:

"Sounds gayish."

Akah Nnani recounts nasty experience

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actor Akah Nnani shared his sad experience with police officers regarding brutality.

Akah, who was pissed in a video, recounted how he was harassed on the Ring road bridge in Lagos state at night.

The actor said the police officers were pointing their guns at him and the driver, an action that has stirred reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng