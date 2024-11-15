Portable sparked a debate as he noted that his older colleague Olamide did not make him famous

He also accused the YBNL boss of not posting his songs and added that he was already famous before he met Olamide

The statement of the controversial singer got netizens talking as they described the Zazuu Zeh crooner as ungrateful

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has declared that he made himself in the music industry, not Olamide Adedeji, aka Olamide.

Portable noted that he made himself and not Olamide. Image credit: @portablebaeby, @olamide

Recall that Portable gained fame after Olamide featured in his hit song Zazuu Zeh. However, Portable said it was only a verse in the song the YBNL boss gave him.

The controversial artiste also accused him of not posting his other songs on his social media pages and noted that it is not the Zazuu Zeh that is feeding him. Besides, he was already famous before he met Olamide.

In a video chat with comedian Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, aka Ijoba Lande, Portable said he made himself and not Olamide, and his statement caught the attention of social media users,

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions as Portable discredits Olamide

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Portable's statement below:

@callme_famousboy:

"This guy is the most ungrateful and jealous human being I have seen in Nigeria, I swear no be joke."

@taaatibg:

"Olamide's slander won't be tolerated. Oloribuu Portable."

@mheenarh__:

"What Olamide did for you with that verse alone is enough and yes it’s best how he disassociated himself from you. Thank God he didn’t even do more than what he did cause you are an ingrate."

@kennedyexcel:

"This boy is ungrateful, so now you dey denied Olamide wey make you blow wey everybody see when you kneel down dey beg him?"

@_iamsheila__:

"This portable is the most ungrateful and entitled person Iv seen, dunno why people find him funny."

Portable speaks about his colleagues

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable, in a video, addressed those who accused him of insulting celebrities who have helped him in the past.

The Zeh Nation boss also shared why the likes of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy have refused to support his career.

Portable also recalled how Olamide has continued to support him despite offending the YBNL boss on several occasions.

