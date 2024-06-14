As one who has been dubbed a Christian actor, Seun Adejumobi shared how he feels depicting certain characters and how it affects him off-screen

Actor Seun Adejumobi believes in talent and hard work and unsurprisingly, he delivered in his role as Mike Bamiloye in the Mount Zion Films' biopic, The Train.

Getting to feature in the Christian movie which was released on May 3, 2020, meant a lot to the movie star and he has been featured in other numerous films.

In this interview with Legit.ng, the actor spoke about whether he is pressured to live a kind of lifestyle as a Chritian actor, among other interesting issues.

How I felt acting as Bamiloye- Seun reveals

The role interpreter opened up on how he felt acting the role of the pioneer Christian filmmaker in Nigeria in The Train. Besides, it boosted his career and made him a known name in the industry. In his words:

"The privilege to act as our father in drama ministry, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, indeed was a great experience. It was one movie that gave me a major exposure in my drama ministry, as a lot of people all over the got connected with my personality after seeing the movie."

As one in the creative industry, he further shared his thoughts on which comes first between talent and hard work.

"Talent and hard work should be inseparable. Talent is so good but then, acquiring the necessary skills to give the talents room for better expression is key. So, one must continuously work on how best to make use of the talents in the most appropriate way, If you don't put that talent to work, no one will know how talented you are. So, they go together.

How does Seun feel Christian actor?

The movie star also revealed how he feels about being a Christian actor and if it puts him in check or under pressure to live a defined godly lifestyle.

"I am first a Christian before becoming an actor. Hence, being an actor should not jeopardise my Christianity in any way. I am representing Christ in the acting field. So, whatever will not be seen in Christ must not be seen in me. So, no pressure. Knowing my identity in Christ is enough to sustain me in the acting world.

Seun shares his take on Christian dressing

In recent times, it has been said that there is nothing like Christian dressing and it is the heart that matters. What does Seun has to say concerning this?

"I agree that it is the heart that matters. Everyone is a product of the intents of his or her heart. Therefore, one's appearance as a believer reflects the state of one's heart because if one has the Holy Spirit residing inside of him or her, the Holy Spirit will also be interested in the individual's personality. Your appearance is also a clear expression of your personality. So, it is expected that you look modest and appealing to the Holy Spirit." b

