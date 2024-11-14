BBNaija star Tacha is in the news after she gave her numerous followers some advice about life

Just recently, the reality show poster took to her X page to reply to a fan by telling them what is needed to go far in life

Tacha’s post went viral on different social media pages and started an online discussion among netizens

BBNaija star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide made headlines after she shared what she believes is necessary to survive in life.

It all started when the Pepper Dem star reacted to a viral tweet where the poster asked to be told a hard truth about life.

In response, Tacha preached ‘vawulence’ by claiming that niceness would not take a person far.

According to the BBNaija star, people need to act crazy sometimes for them to get what they deserve. In her words:

“Being nice won’t get you far in life. Sometimes you need to be werey to get what you deserve.”

See Tacha’s tweet below:

Reactions as Tacha preaches ‘vawulence’

Tacha’s advice to go far in life became a topic of discussion on social media after it went viral. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Oba Deleke buttressed Tacha’s point with Olamide’s lyrics:

Ken Ze agreed with Tacha by reiterating her point:

Winnidelight said she agreed:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

oseyomon_anthonia:

“No lies but I will forever be a nice person.”

iam_angieela:

“She didn’t lie thou.. Balance is key 40% nice 60% Werey.”

Miz_oluwa_seun:

“Na why I like phyna 😂😂😂 you fit call her razz girl, but girl no dey bend for anyone.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“She has a point, but her opinion is very disputable and has many exceptions.”

Viancetea:

“I agree. Don’t be too nice oh!”

Iambgo:

“Tacha isn’t someone I agree with a lot but you see this one wey she talk, you can take it to the bank. Na fact wey dem no Dey teach for school. Particularly true if you are coming from a lower social economic class.”

Ckayworldwidee:

“Dis one think say she Don make am.. U will be alone with ur yeye character.”

skyqueendiva:

“No lie was told, don't be too nice.”

Assiannaturals:

“Being nice is truly a beautiful quality. Even though some people may take advantage of kindness, it doesn't diminish the fact that there are many who genuinely appreciate and cherish nice individuals. It's a reminder that kindness still shines brightly in a world that sometimes overlooks it.”

Bryanstar_x:

“Being nice is very good!! But people tends to make use of you too much! 💔”

Tobyshang:

“Being nice will get you used ! 😂”

___olufela:

“Werey small, nice small. Let the equation balance… they are some people you have to be nice to though 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

