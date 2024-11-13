Nollywood actress Etinosa has taken to social media to display body positivity by showing off her potbelly

In a video posted online, the movie star bared her big belly as she danced happily while criticising those with flat tummy

Etinosa’s display was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them praising her and others bashing her

Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia trended on social media after she proudly flaunted her potbelly for all to see.

In a rare display of body positivity, the movie star took to her TikTok page to show off her bulging stomach while dancing.

Many women today make uncomfortable fashion choices because they fear being seen as less than perfect. Etinosa did not seem to care about having the perfect body with her recent display.

In the video, Etinosa danced happily in her living room while rocking a black tank top that showcased her big stomach.

Not stopping there, the movie star threw shade at ladies with flat bellies. She noted that they could not tension her.

Etinosa’s bold display on social media got the attention of netizens and raised mixed comments. Read some of them below:

Etinosa speaks on motherhood and career

Legit.ng had reported that Idemudia, who started as a skit maker had transitioned to an actress and producer.

She noted that she has never considered leaving the film industry despite the challenges she has had to deal with.

Idemudia also explained that when roles are not coming, she would create a path for herself.

