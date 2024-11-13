Nigerian singer Davido has opened up about suddenly feeling and acting older due to his lifestyle change

The music star shared a video where he explained what he used to enjoy doing with his crew whenever they travelled

Davido’s disclosure about the thing that now interests him when he travels raised interesting comments from fans

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has shared his realisation about getting old with numerous fans.

Just recently, took to his Instagram stories to share a video explaining the changes in his lifestyle that made him realise he’s no longer a young man.

The music star, who will turn 32 on November 21, 2024, explained in the video that whenever he travelled with his crew for shows in the past, he always made sure they partied hard.

However, things have now changed for Davido. According to him, whenever he travels now, he wants to sleep first. In his words:

“I think I finally agree that I’m getting old. I’m getting old! Normally when we land for gigs or shows, even if we land the day before, no matter the time we land, we’re going out, we’re popping out, we don’t give an eff what the promoter is doing. But these days, I just want to sleep.”

Reactions as Davido says he’s getting old

The video of Davido sharing why he believes he’s getting old went viral on social media and raised interesting comments from the singer’s fans and critics. Read what some of them had to say below:

gfxxo__:

“Stress 😢 Pls always try and take some rest our GOAT 🐐.”

Teeh_lyfstyle:

“At least you’ve enjoyed your youth. Now rest and stay happily married Omolomo 😂.”

sir.tijaja3.0:

“Sleep: one of God's greatest gifts to mankind.”

bigbird_ada:

“😂it’s a blessing, sometimes you really need to be home asap!”

Bellaevely3:

“When you get married to an igbo woman,relaxation it’s a must 😂.”

gloriamatthews_:

“Age will humble you.”

Adanna_ogolo:

“That's because you are married Davido.”

eloodrinestyles:

“At some point nothing matters just good health, few family and friends you love then your bed. It’s not even an age thing.”

Shes__precious__:

“That’s the effect of a good marriage 001, peace & sleep over unnecessary noise 💯.”

Peejayoffical047:

“My G.O.A.T started partying way early 😂.”

Iammrfive1:

“You are still young man na stress too much. Try they rest well.”

Davido reconciles with Eniola Badmus

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress and politician Eniola Badmus sparked reactions after sharing a video featuring herself and Davido on her official Instagram account.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Tobi hosted Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Nkechi Blessing, Daddy Freeze, Toyin Lawani, Olakunle Churchill, and Eniola Badmus, to mention a few, at his birthday party in the UK.

Eniola Badmus shared a recap of the interesting event, and eagle-eyes fans could not help but spot that part of the clip where she shook hands and had a light chit-chat with Davido, her former bestie.

