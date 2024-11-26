A video of actor Kevin Ikeduba expressing his displeasure at the way some Nigerians treat celebrities in public is trending

The Nollywood actor recounted his recent experience at an Amala joint, revealing he had to respond

Kevin Ikeduba also stated that celebrities also have their personal lives; reactions have since trailed his video

Popular actor Kevin Ikeduba has expressed his displeasure at how some Nigerians perceive celebrities as gods or superheroes who should not be seen in certain locations.

The actor, who made headlines over his unexpected encounter with a lady who recognised him in a moving vehicle, recounted his experience at an Amala joint in a video that has since gone viral.

Kevin disclosed that more than five people brought out their phones to video him as he purchased the Amala, which he frowned against.

The actor stated that celebrities also have personal lives, suggesting they should be allowed to live freely.

"Celebrity is just a title, we have our personal lives. more than five people bring phones to video me, why them dey video me, because I come buy Amala?" he asked.

Watch Kevin Ikeduba's video below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Kevin Ikeduba shared that his first job was at a daycare centre.

Netizens react to Kevin Ikeduba's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the actor's video, read them below:

hanskidtoyoureyes:

"The price for popularity.. It's crazy."

nollywoods_seiyefa_john:

"It is only God that will help (we) celebrities in this country. We are going through a lot in the hands of our fans."

iam_ogini:

"They were surprised that you dey chop food because normally celebrities no dey chop food."

oluwakem730:

"You go explain tire."

peaceosas19:

"Lol. Be like you never reach Yankee before, Even for your hotel room paparazzi go zoom ur pupu inside ur room naija still small na."

Kevin Ikeduba meets Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Johnson warmed hearts with a video of her and some of her colleagues on a movie set.

Mercy expressed excitement as she linked with Kevin Ikeduba.

A fan wrote:

"Mercy Johnson is such an amazing darling. And Her husband has to be one of the most luckiest husband of the century."

