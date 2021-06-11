Bobrisky has shared a new and comforting update with social media fans and followers from his recovery bed

It has indeed been a trying period for controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, who recently went through a surgical procedure to alter his body.

In a recent post shared on his official Instagram page, Bobrisky extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has been supportive of his journey so far. He also thanked them for checking on his wellbeing.

Bobrisky tells fans he is healing just fine. Photo:@bobrisky222

The effeminate celebrity assured his social media fans that his boy is healing great and he can’t wait to share pictures on his page.

In his words:

"Thank you so much for those of you checking up on me. I’m healing great. I can’t wait to hit the gram with my new body."

Bobrisky also penned a short note of appreciation to one of his female friend who has stayed with him all through the process.

See his post below:

More fans show love to Bobrisky in his comment section

Upon sharing the post, the crossdresser’s followers flooded his comment section with goodwill messages. Some also urged Bobrisky to take his time and heal properly before coming to share pictures.

Read comments below:

We love you and can’t wait for you to set gram ablazeusulor4pf."

shedracknnaj_ said:

"We love you and can’t wait for you to set gram ablaze."

usulor4pf said:

"Take it easy Dey hit gram ooo before the thin go remove."

popnimmzy_collections said:

"Get well soon bob , btw you and your friend resemble o."

otainaty said:

"Can’t wait to see you pretty face bob."

iamfamous_lavish said:

"Thank God for life."

James Brown sets grudge aside, wishes Bobrisky well

In an unexpected turn of events, Legit.ng reported the fellow crossdresser, James Brown, took to social media with a goodwill message to Bobrisky despite their strained relationship.

Brown in a post shared on his Snapchat page explained that he would have loved to be by the crossdresser’s side if they are on good terms.

He, however, noted that he wishes him a quick recovery.

