A video of Davido praising Nigerian doctors and Nollywood has surfaced online after the singer was dragged

In the clip, he said that in America, Nigerians were the best doctors and that streaming platforms have been running to Nigeria for content

The recording sparked reactions among fans of the singer, who praised him and stated that he didn't lie in the interview

Fans of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, have dug up an old video of the singer bragging about Nigerian doctors in the US.

Legit.ng had reported that the Timeless crooner had been dragged over an interview he granted. Some celebrities had to defend him after that.

In the video making the rounds online, the Grammy Award nominee said that Nigerian were the best doctors in America.

The Awuke crooner further added that streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon all come to Nigeria to look for contents.

Davido speaks about his record label

The music star, who had a TikTok live session with Peller stated in the recording that in his record label, Africans contribute the best idea.

He also noted that Nigeria has everything but was just missing in little things.

Fans react to Davido's video

Netizens reacted to the old video of the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@thegeniusdr_:

"There’s no music artiste that promotes Nigeria as a country than Davido in this country. It’s fact! But the truth is always a hard pill to swallow for Nigerians. We are largely not ready for change."

@mrucee_official:

"E no go viral because they hate him because of his background truth hurts but it must be said, davido didn't lie."

@30bgnurse:

"He didn't lie, did he? Oya let the dragging continue because we no get sense o! If na to stay slave to our politicians and pastors we dey carry 100%/100%".

@l.tobiloba:

"It’s only á nonentity like Reno Omokraze will disagree with the recent truth spoken by Davido. That oloribu man no get sense, Agbaya onirugbon Funfun."

@eldoradoconstructionltd:

"Are we trying to defend Davido? What he said is reality . Even we small business people in Nigeria ain't finding it funny anymore."

@oluwakemi._o:

"He is saying d truth Nigerians are d giant of Africa if not d world."

@khen_edie_:

"So, should we be scared to call out failed leaders? We are missing everything."

@evve__lynn:

"Nigerians are doing so well in diaspora that’s why the fellow blacks are so Jesus of Nigerians… they are just the best."

@iamkingdinero1:

"Where those elderly people when begin drag am, if I talk now them go say I insult elders."

Davido prays for Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had made a new post on X where he prayed for his country Nigeria after he was criticised over his interview.

In his post, he said that God will bless Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag after his tweet.

Fans were quick to comments about the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

